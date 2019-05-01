 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, CSK vs DC IPL Score: Jagadeesha Suchith Strikes To Give Delhi Capitals Early Breakthrough

Updated:5/1/2019 8:27:18 PM IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the playoffs.

IPL Live Score, CSK vs DC IPL Score: Jagadeesha Suchith Strikes To Give Delhi Capitals Early Breakthrough
CSK vs DC IPL Score: Delhi Capitals bowlers have kept CSK batsmen under control with tight lines. © BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 playoffs. However, a clash of them at the fag end of the tournament promises plenty of fireworks. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday to top the points table and book themselves a playoffs berth. CSK, on the other hand, had qualified for the playoffs earlier but suffered a defeat to Mumbai Indians after that and their net run-rate slipped into negative. On Wednesday, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will face off in a battle for the top position at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. With just two games left in the league stage, CSK will look to roar back with victories to seal a spot in the top two and get the home comfort in Qualifier 1. Without MS Dhoni, CSK's batting collapsed against MI and they lost the game by 46 runs to surrender their position at the top of the points table to Delhi. With 16 points from 12 games, CSK will be hoping that their talismanic captain recovers from the bout of fever, which forced him to sit out the MI fixture, and be ready to feature in the last home match of the league phase. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, straight from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

  • 20:25 (IST)May 01, 2019
    Raina falls trying to sweep the ball towards deep backward point boundary for a four.
  • 20:23 (IST)May 01, 2019
    Runs are coming thick and fast now. Raina picked his gap to perfection.
  • 20:20 (IST)May 01, 2019
    Morris bowls it on the middle and leg stump and Du Plesis plays it towards deep square leg region for a single. Du Plesis wanted a second but Raina sends him back.
  • 20:19 (IST)May 01, 2019
    Full toss down leg by Morris, Du Plesis flicks it off his pads towards the fine leg boundary for a four.
  • 20:17 (IST)May 01, 2019
    Morris balls fats and straight, forces Du Plesis to play it defensively.
  • 20:14 (IST)May 01, 2019
    Shane Watson takes the sky route only to find a fielder. His innings ends. He goes out for naught. Suchith gets his first.
  • 20:11 (IST)May 01, 2019
    Delhi bowlers are bowling some tight lines. This is very slow start from CSK batsmen.
  • 20:09 (IST)May 01, 2019
    Du Plesis plays it softly and the duo complete a tight single. Direct hit would have been interesting for Delhi.
  • 20:08 (IST)May 01, 2019
    The ball is not coming on nicely onto the bat to batsmen's liking. 
  • 20:07 (IST)May 01, 2019
    Watson tries to make room but Suchith follows him and cramps him for room. Watson is forced to play it defensively. 
  • 20:05 (IST)May 01, 2019
    Suchith comes into the attack in the second over itself. The pitch looks slow which forced Iyer to bring him so early in the innings.
  • 20:03 (IST)May 01, 2019
    Du Plesis plays it to backward square leg fielder and the batsman complete a single to get CSK off the mark. CSK are 1/0 after one.
  • 20:02 (IST)May 01, 2019
    Boult is swinging the ball upfront. Beats Faf's outside edge.
  • 20:01 (IST)May 01, 2019
    Trent Boult bowls it over the wicket to Faf who plays it straight to cover fielder.
  • 20:00 (IST)May 01, 2019
    Shane Watson and Faf Du Plesis have come out to bat for CSK while Delhi Capitals will start with Trent Boult.
  • 19:49 (IST)May 01, 2019
    MS Dhoni informs at the toss that he is still not 100 percent fit. He also jokingly said that he will trouble the opposition by "coughing" at them.
  • 19:40 (IST)May 01, 2019
    Suchith and Trent Boult come in for Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada. Delhi are playing with four spinners.
  • 19:38 (IST)May 01, 2019
    MS Dhoni, Faf Du Plesis and Ravindra Jadeja come in for  Dhruv Shorey, Santner, and Murali Vijay.
  • 19:32 (IST)May 01, 2019
    Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and decides to bowl first.
  • 19:31 (IST)May 01, 2019
    Visuals from the ground suggest MS Dhoni is back. We are up for a cracker of a game.
  • 19:28 (IST)May 01, 2019
    CSK skipper is at the ground and is surrounded by Delhi Capitals players. He is having a light chat with Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and young Prithvi Shaw.

  • 19:19 (IST)May 01, 2019
    There is a cloud of uncertainty over MS Dhoni's fitness and CSK coach Stephen Fleming also said that the final call will only be made before the game. CSK fans keep your fingers crossed! 
  • 19:16 (IST)May 01, 2019
    CSK players have arrived at the stadium. 
  • 19:10 (IST)May 01, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match No 50 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
    Comments
    Topics : Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 50 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant Imran Tahir MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL 2019 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Face Chennai Super Kings In Fight For Top Honours
    IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Face Chennai Super Kings In Fight For Top Honours
    IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 116
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
    4 AustraliaAustralia 104
    5 EnglandEngland 104
    Last updated on: 29 March 2019

    Poll of the day

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.