IPL Live Score, CSK vs DC IPL Score: Jagadeesha Suchith Strikes To Give Delhi Capitals Early Breakthrough
IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the playoffs.
Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 playoffs. However, a clash of them at the fag end of the tournament promises plenty of fireworks. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday to top the points table and book themselves a playoffs berth. CSK, on the other hand, had qualified for the playoffs earlier but suffered a defeat to Mumbai Indians after that and their net run-rate slipped into negative. On Wednesday, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will face off in a battle for the top position at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. With just two games left in the league stage, CSK will look to roar back with victories to seal a spot in the top two and get the home comfort in Qualifier 1. Without MS Dhoni, CSK's batting collapsed against MI and they lost the game by 46 runs to surrender their position at the top of the points table to Delhi. With 16 points from 12 games, CSK will be hoping that their talismanic captain recovers from the bout of fever, which forced him to sit out the MI fixture, and be ready to feature in the last home match of the league phase. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, straight from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
- 19:40 (IST)May 01, 2019Suchith and Trent Boult come in for Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada. Delhi are playing with four spinners.
DC XI: P Shaw, S Dhawan, S Iyer (C), R Pant (W), C Ingram, S Rutherford, C Morris, A Patel, J Suchith, A Mishra, T Boult #CSKvDC— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 1, 2019
- 19:38 (IST)May 01, 2019MS Dhoni, Faf Du Plesis and Ravindra Jadeja come in for Dhruv Shorey, Santner, and Murali Vijay.
CSK XI: S Watson, F du Plessis, S Raina, A Rayudu, M Dhoni (C) (W), K Jadhav, R Jadeja, D Bravo, D Chahar, H Singh, I Tahir #CSKvDC— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 1, 2019
- 19:32 (IST)May 01, 2019Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and decides to bowl first.
Light-hearted conversations at it's very best when @msdhoni is pic.twitter.com/QiDCeljhF8— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2019
- 19:31 (IST)May 01, 2019Visuals from the ground suggest MS Dhoni is back. We are up for a cracker of a game.
#Thala Super ready for the Toss! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/nCSGrHirmx— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 1, 2019
- 19:28 (IST)May 01, 2019CSK skipper is at the ground and is surrounded by Delhi Capitals players. He is having a light chat with Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and young Prithvi Shaw.
What do you reckon the conversation is all about here?#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/hAkCPPZhMU— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2019
- 19:16 (IST)May 01, 2019CSK players have arrived at the stadium.
The #Yellove Battalion has reached the battlefield! #WhistlePodu #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/Yv7zqJW5qY— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 1, 2019