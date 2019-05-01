Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 playoffs. However, a clash of them at the fag end of the tournament promises plenty of fireworks. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday to top the points table and book themselves a playoffs berth. CSK, on the other hand, had qualified for the playoffs earlier but suffered a defeat to Mumbai Indians after that and their net run-rate slipped into negative. On Wednesday, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will face off in a battle for the top position at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. With just two games left in the league stage, CSK will look to roar back with victories to seal a spot in the top two and get the home comfort in Qualifier 1. Without MS Dhoni, CSK's batting collapsed against MI and they lost the game by 46 runs to surrender their position at the top of the points table to Delhi. With 16 points from 12 games, CSK will be hoping that their talismanic captain recovers from the bout of fever, which forced him to sit out the MI fixture, and be ready to feature in the last home match of the league phase. (LIVE SCORECARD)