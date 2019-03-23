IPL Live Score, CSK vs RCB: Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni Opts To Bowl Against Royal Challengers Bangalore In Opener
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: RCB have not defeated CSK since 2014.
The Indian Premier League 2019, the twelfth season of India's showpiece T20 tournament, gets underway with a mammoth clash on Saturday. For the opening match, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by India captain Virat Kohli, travel to the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, home of numerous glories for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the team led by former India captain MS Dhoni. CSK are making a return to their favourite stadium. Banned for two years till 2017, CSK were forced to play all but one home match in Pune last season, with protests over the Cauvery water dispute having forced the BCCI to shift matches out of Chennai. CSK seemed to break little sweat in getting back to winning ways immediately upon returning to the IPL fold last season, and will be looking to continue in the same vein this year. CSK have won the last six ties between the two teams. The last time RCB won against CSK was in 2014, while the last time they won at the Chepauk was in 2008. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 19:48 (IST)Mar 23, 2019
All on #KingKohli#CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/JOTHTkAkku— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2019
- 19:39 (IST)Mar 23, 2019
- 19:24 (IST)Mar 23, 2019Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the IPL 2019.
MS Dhoni wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the #VIVOIPL 2019 season opener here at Chepauk.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2019
Live - https://t.co/t3SaXIBvgO #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/awzzbDqeGk
- 19:15 (IST)Mar 23, 2019Fans in Chennai were denied to see their favourite stars play at the Chepauk as CSK had to shift their home venue to Pune following the escalation of Cauvery river dispute in Tamil Nadu. This year, CSK will be playing all its home matches in Chennai.
All set with the roaring whistles is the #WhistlePoduArmy! #Yellove day it is! #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/jJBLo0dY7I— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 23, 2019
- 19:04 (IST)Mar 23, 2019Virat Kohli (RCB) has 4,948 runs in 155 IPL innings at an average of 38.35. He needs just 52 runs to become the first player in the history of IPL to reach 5,000 runs. On the other hand, Suresh Raina (CSK) needs just 15 runs to reach 5,000 runs. At present, he has 4,985 runs in 172 IPL innings at an average of 34.37.
- 18:37 (IST)Mar 23, 2019The Chennai Super Kings squad have arrived at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the all-exciting opening match of IPL 2019.
Lions at the #AnbuDen! Roar the Whistles! #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/VNH7ZrTwhJ— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 23, 2019