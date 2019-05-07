 
IPL Qualifier 1 Live Score, MI vs CSK IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings Opt To Bat Against Mumbai Indians In Qualifier 1

Updated:5/7/2019 7:11:54 PM IST
IPL 2019 Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score: MI and CSK finished first and second respectively in IPL points table.

MI vs CSK IPL Qualifier 1 Score: The winner of Qualifier 1 will reach the final straightaway. © BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered convincing victories over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in both home and away matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. However, the initial success doesn't guarantee Mumbai Indians another win over CSK at their home ground MA Chidambaram Stadium. The two teams will face off in the IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. The losing team will then take on the winner of the Eliminator, to be played between Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, in the Qualifier 2 in Visakhapatnam on Friday. CSK were handed a reality check in their last league fixture, though they would bank on home advantage to seal their place in the summit clash. The MS Dhoni-led CSK has been patchy after a strong start and finished its league engagements with a six-wicket defeat to Kings XI Punjab at Mohali on Sunday. But CSK will be happy to return to their den to take on table-toppers MI, probably their biggest IPL rivals, to decide which team seals a spot in the May 12 final. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 Live Score Updates Between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, straight from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

  • 19:11 (IST)May 07, 2019
    Mumbai Indians also go with just one change, Jayant Yadav replaces Mitchell McClenaghan in the playing XI. 
  • 19:07 (IST)May 07, 2019
    Just one change for CSK. Murali Vijay comes in place of injured Kedar Jadhav. 
  • 19:01 (IST)May 07, 2019
    Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni wins the toss and opts to bat against Mumbai Indians in Chennai.
  • 18:50 (IST)May 07, 2019
    The players of both teams have arrived at the ground. Their eyes will on that final berth.
  • 18:40 (IST)May 07, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings from M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
