Mumbai Indians (MI) registered convincing victories over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in both home and away matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. However, the initial success doesn't guarantee Mumbai Indians another win over CSK at their home ground MA Chidambaram Stadium. The two teams will face off in the IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. The losing team will then take on the winner of the Eliminator, to be played between Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, in the Qualifier 2 in Visakhapatnam on Friday. CSK were handed a reality check in their last league fixture, though they would bank on home advantage to seal their place in the summit clash. The MS Dhoni-led CSK has been patchy after a strong start and finished its league engagements with a six-wicket defeat to Kings XI Punjab at Mohali on Sunday. But CSK will be happy to return to their den to take on table-toppers MI, probably their biggest IPL rivals, to decide which team seals a spot in the May 12 final. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 19:11 (IST)May 07, 2019Mumbai Indians also go with just one change, Jayant Yadav replaces Mitchell McClenaghan in the playing XI.
MI XI: Q de Kock (W), R Sharma (C), S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pandya, K Pollard, J Yadav, R Chahar, J Bumrah, L Malinga #MIvCSK— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 7, 2019
- 19:07 (IST)May 07, 2019Just one change for CSK. Murali Vijay comes in place of injured Kedar Jadhav.
CSK XI: F du Plessis, S Watson, S Raina, M Vijay, M Dhoni (C) (W), A Rayudu, R Jadeja, D Bravo, D Chahar, H Singh, I Tahir #MIvCSK— NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 7, 2019
- 19:01 (IST)May 07, 2019Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni wins the toss and opts to bat against Mumbai Indians in Chennai.
The @ChennaiIPL win the toss and elect to bat first against the @mipaltan in #Qualifier1 of #VIVOIPL#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/8bAeWDTCoa— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2019
- 18:50 (IST)May 07, 2019The players of both teams have arrived at the ground. Their eyes will on that final berth.
Let's go #Qualifier1 #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/9q6UiWaizL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2019