IPL 2019 Eliminator: Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Updated:5/8/2019 6:24:05 PM IST

IPL 2019 Eliminator, Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live Score: Delhi Capitals won nine out of 14 league stage matches while SRH won just six.

IPL Eliminator Live Score, DC vs SRH IPL Score: Delhi Capitals Eye Maiden Knockout Victory Against SunRisers Hyderabad
DC vs SRH IPL Eliminator Score: Delhi have never won a knockout match in the history of the IPL. © BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals will aim to extend their impressive form away from home when they face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who entered the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs on sheer luck, in the Eliminator in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. While Delhi Capitals won nine out of 14 league stage matches to claim 18 points while SRH won six, lost eight and accumulated just 12 points. Delhi Capitals finished third in the points table despite having claimed equal points as Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) due to a poor net run-rate. SRH, on the other hand, managed to finish fourth with a better net run-rate than Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who also claimed 12 points. Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, have reinvented their fortunes with a new name, a set of players and effective coaching staff. Delhi are the only team to have not played a final in the history of the IPL. They last finished at playoffs stage in 2012. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Eliminator Live Score Updates Between Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, straight from ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag

    Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Eliminator, ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam
