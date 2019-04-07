SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to resolve their middle-order woes, following a batting collapse in their previous match, when they travel to Mohali to face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2019 clash on Monday. SRH, one of the favourites to win the tournament, have largely relied on their overseas openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow with their middle-order failing to rise to the occasion when required. Both SRH and KXIP have six oints after three wins from five games but the Hyderabad outfit is placed second in the eight-team standings on account of a superior run-rate. But having suffered defeats in their previous games, both SRH and KXIP would be desperate to get back to winning ways. While SRH lost by 40 runs against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on Saturday while chasing a below-par 136, KXIP were beaten by 22 runs by Chennai Super Kings . SRH have been threatening in their first three games when Warner and Bairstow stitched century-plus stands but once the duo got out cheaply, the Hyderabad team's middle-order looked in complete disarray.

When is the KXIP vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The KXIP vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be played on April 8, 2019 (Monday).

Where will the KXIP vs SRH IPL 2019 match be played?

The KXIP vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

What time does the KXIP vs SRH IPL 2019 match begin?

The KXIP vs SRH IPL 2019 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KXIP vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The KXIP vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the KXIP vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the KXIP vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)