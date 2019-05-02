 
IPL 2019, KXIP vs KKR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 02 May 2019 17:36 IST

Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders both have 10 points each from 12 matches.

Kings XI Punjab host Kolkata Knight Riders in a do-or-die encounter in Mohali. © BCCI/IPL

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off in a do-or-die encounter at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Friday. Both KXIP and KKR are desperately eyeing a victory to remain in the contention for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 playoffs. Both the teams have 10 points from 12 matches, though KKR are placed above KXIP thanks to a positive net run-rate. With Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals already qualified for the playoffs and Mumbai Indians a win away from sealing a berth, one last berth is up for grab for four teams as Royal Challengers Bangalore have been knocked out of contention. Both KKR and KXIP had decent outings in the first half of the tournament before losing the plot in the all-important second phase. After registering four wins and one loss in the first five games, KKR suffered six defeats in a row that derailed their campaign. Although KKR return to winning ways against Mumbai Indians in their last game, the Dinesh Karthik-led side need to register victories in their final two games to have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

When is the KXIP vs KKR IPL 2019 match?

The KXIP vs KKR IPL 2019 match will be played on May 3, 2019 (Friday).

Where will the KXIP vs KKR IPL 2019 match be played?

The KXIP vs KKR IPL 2019 match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

What time does the KXIP vs KKR IPL 2019 match begin?

The KXIP vs KKR IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KXIP vs KKR IPL 2019 match?

The KXIP vs KKR IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the KXIP vs KKR IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the KXIP vs KKR IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Comments
Highlights
  • KKR broke their losing streak by winning against Mumbai Indians
  • Kings XI Punjab lost to SunRisers Hyderabad in last game
  • KXIP and KKR will have a shot at playoffs if they win their both games
