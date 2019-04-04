Krunal Pandya Responds To Movie Offer From Ajay Devgn

Krunal Pandya, who scored 42 runs to help Mumbai Indians post a competitive total of 170 against the Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Wednesday, is a huge fan of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn. On the actor's 50th birthday, Krunal Pandya took to Twitter and posted a selfie with Ajay Devgn and wrote an adorable message with it. Moreover, Krunal Pandya revealed that he thinks that Ajay Devgn is his doppelganger. "Singham Superstar and my doppelganger Happy birthday to one of my favourite actors @ajaydevgn #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn," Krunal Pandya tweeted.

Singham ?? Superstar ?? and my doppelganger ????



Happy birthday to one of my favourite actors @ajaydevgn ???? #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/St3SV64z1Z — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 2, 2019

The actor, who is not very active on social media, replied to the cricketer's message in the sweetest way possible. He offered Krunal Pandya to feature in a double role movie with him. "Thanks Krunal.. Ek double role ki film saath mein karte hain!," Ajay Devgn replied.

Thanks Krunal.. Ek double role ki film saath mein karte hain! ?? https://t.co/VS6UP17Gn0 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 3, 2019

However, the conversation did not end there.

Krunal Pandya quite liked the idea of featuring in a movie alongside the veteran actor but he had a condition.

Krunal Pandya replied that will accept the offer if the actor agrees to support Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

"Done! Par pehle aap Wankhede padhariye to cheer for @mipaltan phir film karte hain," read Krunal Pandya's reply.

Done! Par pehle aap Wankhede padhariye to cheer for @mipaltan phir film karte hain ?? ?? — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 4, 2019

On Wednesday, MS Dhoni invited Mumbai Indians to bat but the hosts got off to a poor start losing openers Quinton de Kock (4) and Rohit Sharma (13) cheaply before Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya steadied the ship for the hosts.

But, it was a late flourish from Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard that helped the hosts set a fighting target of 171.

Hardik Pandya then returned to take three wickets including that of MS Dhoni as Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs to become the first team to register 100 wins in IPL.