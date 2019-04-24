Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik would want to bring their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 campaign -- dented by five back-to-back losses -- back on track when they meet Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Kolkata on Thursday. For both teams, it will be no less than a do-or-die encounter, if they want to keep their playoffs chances alive. Since Steve Smith 's appointment as captain, RR have played some decent cricket, winning and losing one each, and would want to up the ante even further. Karthik has faced a lot of criticism for his side's poor performances after they started their campaign strongly, winning four out of their first five matches. Chosen ahead of the young Rishabh Pant in the World Cup squad in a debatable decision, the Tamil Nadu veteran, who was KKR's leading run-getter last season, is struggling for runs with an average of 16.71 from nine outings. Facing a must-win situation ahead of the remaining four matches, head coach Jacques Kallis has backed the under-fire skipper to script a 2014-like turnaround when they won their second title with nine wins in a row.

When is the KKR vs RR IPL 2019 match?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2019 match will be played on April 25, 2019 (Thursday).

Where will the KKR vs RR IPL 2019 match be played?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2019 match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time does the KKR vs RR IPL 2019 match begin?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs RR IPL 2019 match?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the KKR vs RR IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the KKR vs RR IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

