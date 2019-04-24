 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019, KKR vs RR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 24 April 2019 16:36 IST

For both teams, it will be no less than a do-or-die encounter, if they want to keep their playoffs chances alive.

IPL 2019, KKR vs RR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets in their previous match. © BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik would want to bring their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 campaign -- dented by five back-to-back losses -- back on track when they meet Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Kolkata on Thursday. For both teams, it will be no less than a do-or-die encounter, if they want to keep their playoffs chances alive. Since Steve Smith's appointment as captain, RR have played some decent cricket, winning and losing one each, and would want to up the ante even further. Karthik has faced a lot of criticism for his side's poor performances after they started their campaign strongly, winning four out of their first five matches. Chosen ahead of the young Rishabh Pant in the World Cup squad in a debatable decision, the Tamil Nadu veteran, who was KKR's leading run-getter last season, is struggling for runs with an average of 16.71 from nine outings. Facing a must-win situation ahead of the remaining four matches, head coach Jacques Kallis has backed the under-fire skipper to script a 2014-like turnaround when they won their second title with nine wins in a row.

When is the KKR vs RR IPL 2019 match?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2019 match will be played on April 25, 2019 (Thursday).

Where will the KKR vs RR IPL 2019 match be played?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2019 match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time does the KKR vs RR IPL 2019 match begin?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs RR IPL 2019 match?

The KKR vs RR IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the KKR vs RR IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the KKR vs RR IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Comments
Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Dinesh Karthik Steven Smith Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 43 IPL 2019 Eden Gardens Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kolkata Knight Riders are ranked 6th on the IPL 2019 points table
  • Rajasthan Royals are ranked 7th on the points table
  • KKR host RR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday
Related Articles
Kolkata Knight Riders Take On Rajasthan Royals To Keep Their Playoff Chances Alive
Kolkata Knight Riders Take On Rajasthan Royals To Keep Their Playoff Chances Alive
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.