All eyes will be on Andre Russell's availability when Kolkata Knight Riders host Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens in Kolkata for an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Friday. Russell was hit by a bouncer on his left shoulder during net practice on Wednesday, the same which got hit by a Harshal Patel bouncer earlier this season. Whether the hard-hitting Jamaican is available will be of paramount importance for KKR as the home team look to break their three-match losing streak. Russell was seen writhing in pain when he got hit by a ball bowled by a net bowler and KKR support staff were seen rushing to the ground. Team sources said there has not been any major fracture or dislocation but it remains to be seen whether he is fit for Friday's clash. While Russell's availability is a big concern for KKR, who are placed sixth in the points table, there would be no shortage of inspiration for skipper Dinesh Karthik, who got the nod in the 15-member World Cup contingent.

When is the KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match?

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match will be played on April 19, 2019 (Friday).

Where will the KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match be played?

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time does the KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match begin?

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match?

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)