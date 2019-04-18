 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019, KKR vs RCB: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 18 April 2019 16:44 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders host Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

IPL 2019, KKR vs RCB: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Royal Challengers Bangalore have so far won just one out of seven matches in IPL 2019. © BCCI/IPL

All eyes will be on Andre Russell's availability when Kolkata Knight Riders host Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens in Kolkata for an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Friday. Russell was hit by a bouncer on his left shoulder during net practice on Wednesday, the same which got hit by a Harshal Patel bouncer earlier this season. Whether the hard-hitting Jamaican is available will be of paramount importance for KKR as the home team look to break their three-match losing streak.
Russell was seen writhing in pain when he got hit by a ball bowled by a net bowler and KKR support staff were seen rushing to the ground. Team sources said there has not been any major fracture or dislocation but it remains to be seen whether he is fit for Friday's clash. While Russell's availability is a big concern for KKR, who are placed sixth in the points table, there would be no shortage of inspiration for skipper Dinesh Karthik, who got the nod in the 15-member World Cup contingent.

When is the KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match?

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match will be played on April 19, 2019 (Friday).

Where will the KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match be played?

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time does the KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match begin?

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match?

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Comments
Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Dinesh Karthik Virat Kohli Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 35 IPL 2019 Cricket Eden Gardens
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kolkata Knight Riders are ranked 6th in the IPL 2019 points table
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore are ranked 8th in the points table
  • KKR defeated RCB by 5 wickets in their previous match
Related Articles
Preview: KKR Face Andre Russell Injury Scare Before RCB Match
Preview: KKR Face Andre Russell Injury Scare Before RCB Match
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.