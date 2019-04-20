 
AB de Villiers Comes Up With Hilarious Nickname For Virat Kohli After Eden Gardens Masterclass

Updated: 20 April 2019 10:59 IST

After Virat Kohli's brilliant century in the KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match, AB de Villiers christened him with a new nickname.

AB de Villiers called Virat Kohli a "little biscuit" after a brilliant century in KKR vs RCB IPL match. © BCCI/IPL

Virat Kohli produced a batting masterclass to smash his fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) century. Virat Kohli's stunning knock in the KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match at the Eden Gardens helped his team register only it's second win in IPL 12. Virat Kohli's knock was all the more significant for RCB as star batsman AB de Villiers had been ruled out before the start of the match in Kolkata. After Virat Kohli reached the three-figure mark, AB de Villiers took to Twitter to hail the RCB captain and christen him with a new nickname.

Virat Kohli goes by a lot of names 'Cheeku', 'King Kohli' but 'little biscuit' has never cropped up before.

Fans too reacted to AB de Villiers calling Virat Kohli "little biscuit".

Virat Kohli's knock of 100 off 58 deliveries, helped him claim the second spot on the list of century makers in the tournament.

Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle tops the list with six hundreds. Australians David Warner and Shane Watson have four hundreds each.

The Indian skipper paced his innings brilliantly and got out on the last ball of the innings. Kohli, who scored his first 50 off 40 balls, changed gears in the second half of his innings. Such was his domination that Kohli took just 17 balls for his second fifty.

RCB scored 91 runs off the last five overs to post 213/4, their highest total of the season.

But Kohli was not the only RCB batsman to put his hand up on Friday night. England all-rounder Moeen Ali hit six sixes and five fours, smashing 66 off just 28 balls to help RCB post a formidable total on board.

Kohli and Ali shared 90 runs off 43 balls and there was no looking back after Ali's assault.

Andre Russell (65 off 25 balls) and Nitish Rana (85 not out off 46) nearly pulled off the impossible but RCB held on for a famous win.

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders Virat Kohli AB de Villiers Moeen Ali IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 35 Cricket
Highlights
  • AB de Villiers gives Virat Kohli a new nickname
  • AB de Villiers was all praise for Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali after RCB's win
  • RCB beat KKR by 10 runs for only their 2nd win in IPL 2019
