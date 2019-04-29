 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma Fined For Breach Of Code Of Conduct

Updated: 29 April 2019 12:09 IST

Rohit Sharma was fined 15 per cent of his match fees for breach of code of conduct during a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma Fined For Breach Of Code Of Conduct
Rohit Sharma was fined for breach of code of conduct during KKR vs MI IPL 2019 clash. © BCCI/IPL

Rohit Sharma was fined of 15 per cent of his match fees for breaching the code of conduct following the KKR vs MI IPL 2019 clash on Sunday. The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper hit the stumps with his bat after being adjudged leg-before wicket (LBW) after trying to loft KKR left-arm pacer Harry Gurney. Rohit Sharma, initially reviewed the decision and after he was given out, he demonstrated his disapproval by exchanging a few words with the on-field umpire, culminating with him breaking the stumps.

Chasing a score of 233 at the Eden Gardens, Rohit Sharma gave the Mumbai Indians a good start by smashing three boundaries early into his innings, before losing his wicket to Harry Gurney in the fourth over.

Replays showed that the ball was just clipping leg stump as the Mumbai Indians captain reviewed the decision.

During the hearing with the match referee after the game, Rohit Sharma accepted the sanction.

"Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians batsman and captain, was fined 15 percent of his match fees for breaching the VIVO Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata," an IPL media advisory read.

"Mr. Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction."

Kolkata Knight Riders, after being made to bat first by the Mumbai Indians at the toss, posted a huge score of 232/2, with notable contributions from Shubman Gill (76 off 45 balls), Chris Lynn (54 off 29 balls) and an unbeaten 80 off 40 balls from Andre Russell.

Placed third in the IPL points table wih 14 points in 12 games, Mumbai Indians eventually went on to lose the game by 34 runs, despite a valiant effort from all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who played a blistering knock of 91 off 34 balls, before being dismissed by Harry Gurney on the final ball of the 17th over.

(With IANS Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Rohit Sharma Harry Gurney IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Match 47 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit fined 15 per cent of his match fees for breach of code of conduct
  • Rohit Sharma expressed his displeasure at an umpiring decision
  • Rohit Sharma hit the stumps with his bat after being given out LBW
Related Articles
Watch: Angry With Umpire
Watch: Angry With Umpire's Decision, Rohit Sharma Hits Stumps With Bat
IPL Highlights, KKR vs MI IPL Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Mumbai Indians To Snap Six-Match Losing Streak
IPL Highlights, KKR vs MI IPL Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Mumbai Indians To Snap Six-Match Losing Streak
IPL 2019 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders Look To End Slump, Host High-Flying Mumbai Indians
IPL 2019 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders Look To End Slump, Host High-Flying Mumbai Indians
Hardik Pandya Wants "Hitman" To Join Avengers After Breaching CSK Fortress
Hardik Pandya Wants "Hitman" To Join Avengers After Breaching CSK Fortress
CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni
CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni's Absence A Massive Boost For Mumbai Indians, Says Rohit Sharma
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.