Rohit Sharma was fined of 15 per cent of his match fees for breaching the code of conduct following the KKR vs MI IPL 2019 clash on Sunday. The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper hit the stumps with his bat after being adjudged leg-before wicket (LBW) after trying to loft KKR left-arm pacer Harry Gurney. Rohit Sharma, initially reviewed the decision and after he was given out, he demonstrated his disapproval by exchanging a few words with the on-field umpire, culminating with him breaking the stumps .

Chasing a score of 233 at the Eden Gardens, Rohit Sharma gave the Mumbai Indians a good start by smashing three boundaries early into his innings, before losing his wicket to Harry Gurney in the fourth over.

Replays showed that the ball was just clipping leg stump as the Mumbai Indians captain reviewed the decision.

During the hearing with the match referee after the game, Rohit Sharma accepted the sanction.

"Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians batsman and captain, was fined 15 percent of his match fees for breaching the VIVO Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata," an IPL media advisory read.

"Mr. Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction."

Kolkata Knight Riders, after being made to bat first by the Mumbai Indians at the toss, posted a huge score of 232/2, with notable contributions from Shubman Gill (76 off 45 balls), Chris Lynn (54 off 29 balls) and an unbeaten 80 off 40 balls from Andre Russell.

Placed third in the IPL points table wih 14 points in 12 games, Mumbai Indians eventually went on to lose the game by 34 runs, despite a valiant effort from all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who played a blistering knock of 91 off 34 balls, before being dismissed by Harry Gurney on the final ball of the 17th over.

(With IANS Inputs)