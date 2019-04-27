 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

KKR vs MI: Andre Russell Feels Let Down By "Worst Fielders" KKR

Updated: 27 April 2019 23:51 IST

Andre Russell questions Kolkata Knight Riders' decision-making.

KKR vs MI: Andre Russell Feels Let Down By "Worst Fielders" KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders are struggling to make it to the playoffs. © BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who won four of their first five matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League season, have lost their last six matches and are placed sixth in the points table with 8 points after 11 games. In spite of having one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket, Andre Russell, in their ranks, KKR are struggling to make it to the playoffs. Russell, who has taken the 12th edition of IPL by storm with virtuoso displays, amassing 406 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 209.27, feels that bad decisions cost KKR the games, as they used the wrong bowlers at the wrong time. He also accepts that KKR are the worst fielding side in the competition and he has been feeling quite low since the loss against Rajasthan Royals.

"We have been making bad decisions, (and if we keep repeating them) we will always lose games and that's what we've been doing. I could pinpoint a few games where had we just looked to bowl in the right areas or maybe, bowl bowlers who could have restricted the game, it would have made a difference," Russell rued.

"The batting hasn't been struggling really. We got the totals that we should have defended. We've been the worst fielding team so far," he said.

Talking about his batting position, Russell said that he is ready to play any role according to his team's demand.

"I have had conversations with the coach. He's backing me to go in whenever the team needs me. They are going to have me as a floater now instead of me always batting down the order. If they need me to bat at No. 3-4, that would be my job," he said.

On the team morale, Russell said since KKR's defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, he has not stepped out of his hotel room.

"I have been in my room for the last couple of days. After losing one game after another, I'm not the type of guy who would walking around, pretending that I'm doing something good. We have to have passion inside and not show it on TV. I am very passionate inside," Russell said.

Talking about KKR's match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, Russell said it will take a miracle for them to beat Rohit Sharma's men.

KKR need to win their remaining three games and hope other results go their way in order to make it to the playoffs.

(With IANS Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Andre Russell IPL 2019 Cricket Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Match 47
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • KKR have lost their last six matches in IPL 2019
  • Russell has taken the 12th edition of IPL by storm with virtuoso displays
  • Russell said it will take a miracle for KKR to beat MI
Related Articles
IPL 2019 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders Look To End Slump, Host High-Flying Mumbai Indians
IPL 2019 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders Look To End Slump, Host High-Flying Mumbai Indians
Watch: Steve Smith
Watch: Steve Smith's Horror Reaction To Riyan Parag's Dramatic Dismissal
IPL Highlights, KKR vs RR IPL Score: Riyan Parag Stars As Rajasthan Royals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 3 Wickets
IPL Highlights, KKR vs RR IPL Score: Riyan Parag Stars As Rajasthan Royals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 3 Wickets
World Cup 2019 Team: West Indies Include Chris Gayle, Andre Russell In 15-Man Squad
World Cup 2019 Team: West Indies Include Chris Gayle, Andre Russell In 15-Man Squad
Andre Russell May Bat Up The Order If Situation Arises, Says KKR Coach Jacques Kallis
Andre Russell May Bat Up The Order If Situation Arises, Says KKR Coach Jacques Kallis
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.