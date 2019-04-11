Sourav Ganguly might come as a visitor at his home ground Eden Gardens when his team Delhi Capitals take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match on Friday. Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly is currently acting as adviser for Delhi Capitals. The equation has drawn charges of conflict-of-interest against the former India captain with a few insiders at the state board claiming that its president Sourav Ganguly may have a say in the Eden wicket. "You will know about the nature of the wicket on the day of the match. Whatever it is, whichever team plays well will win, it's simple," Ganguly has said while responding on the allegations, even as the Eden Gardens is set to be divided in loyalty. Meanwhile, swashbuckling Andre Russell's big-hitting prowess will be pitted against Kagiso Rabada 's inch-perfect yorkers for the second time in IPL 2019. Second in the IPL table with eight points from six matches, KKR's season so far has been a Russell show with the Jamaican amassing 257 runs from five innings, out of which 150 have come in sixes alone.

When is the KKR vs DC IPL 2019 match?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2019 match will be played on April 12, 2019 (Friday).

Where will the KKR vs DC IPL 2019 match be played?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2019 match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time does the KKR vs DC IPL 2019 match begin?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2019 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KKR vs DC IPL 2019 match?

The KKR vs DC IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the KKR vs DC IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the KKR vs DC IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)