 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Shah Rukh Khan Posts Special Message For Sourav Ganguly After KKR's Loss To Delhi Capitals

Updated: 13 April 2019 10:16 IST

Sourav Ganguly, who is a former KKR captain, was in the Delhi Capitals dugout for the IPL 2019 clash at the Eden Gardens.

Shah Rukh Khan Posts Special Message For Sourav Ganguly After KKR
Shah Rukh Khan said the only positive in KKR's loss was that Sourav Ganguly was on the winning side. © BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders were well beaten by Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2019 encounter at the Eden Gardens on Friday night. Sourav Ganguly, who in the past has held various roles with the Kolkata franchise including being the captain, sat in the Delhi Capitals dugout and masterminded KKR's downfall. However, despite a shift in loyalty for Sourav Ganguly, Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan posted a special message for his team's former captain on Twitter, saying that the only positive in KKR's loss was that "our Dada was at Eden on the winning side".

Shah Rukh Khan, though, was saddened by the lack of heart shown by KKR bowlers in the loss.

Shubman Gill's 65 off 39 balls and Andre Russell's 21-ball 45 helped the hosts post a fighting total of 171 for seven.

Delhi Capitals, however, cantered in the chase. Shikhar Dhawan smashed an unbeaten 97 off 63 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes, while Rishabh Pant contributed 46 off 31 balls as Delhi overhauled the target with seven wickets in the bag and seven balls to spare.

It was a lacklustre performance from the KKR bowlers, with most going for plenty.

Nitish Rana was the most economical bowler, taking a wicket and giving away 12 runs off his two overs. Kuldeep Yadav too was disciplined with figures of 0/28 in his four overs.

However, rest of the bowlers all had economy rates above 8 with Lockie Ferguson, Piyush Chawla and Carlos Brathwaite ending up with economy rates of 12.33, 12.35 and 13.00 respectively.

Shah Rukh Khan will be hoping his team bounce back when they host IPL table-toppers Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Comments
Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Sourav Ganguly IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Match 26 Shikhar Dhawan Andre Russell Shubman Gill Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shah Rukh took to Twitter to speak about the only positive in KKR's loss
  • SRK was saddened by the lack of heart shown by KKR bowlers
  • Delhi Capitals beat KKR by 7 wickets at the Eden Gardens
Related Articles
"MS Dhoni Is Human": Sourav Ganguly Comes To CSK Skipper
"MS Dhoni Is Human": Sourav Ganguly Comes To CSK Skipper's Defence In No-Ball Controversy
IPL 2019, KKR vs DC: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, KKR vs DC: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019: Sourav Ganguly In Spotlight As KKR Host Delhi Capitals At Eden Gardens
IPL 2019: Sourav Ganguly In Spotlight As KKR Host Delhi Capitals At Eden Gardens
Sourav Ganguly Not To Be Barred From Sitting In Delhi Capitals Dugout
Sourav Ganguly Not To Be Barred From Sitting In Delhi Capitals Dugout
Sourav Ganguly Replies To BCCI Ombudsman, Clarifies Stand On Conflict Of Interest
Sourav Ganguly Replies To BCCI Ombudsman, Clarifies Stand On Conflict Of Interest
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.