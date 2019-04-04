Kieron Pollard Pulls Off One-Handed Catch, Leaves Twitter In Awe

Kieron Pollard is well known for his big-hitting abilities but it was his sensational catch that left Twitter in awe of his acrobatic skills. During an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, the Windies all-rounder took a stunning one-handed catch to remove Suresh Raina off the bowling of Jason Behrendorff. Raina had already struck two boundaries in the fifth over of CSK's innings and was looking in ominous touch. As the leading IPL run-scorer smashed a delivery outside off stump, Pollard, stationed at deep cover, jumped up high in the air to complete the catch, dismissing Raina for 16.

Watch the stunner for the season here.

That moment when you pluck out a stunner. Pollard, you beauty ????#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/fqOuNCFQyl — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2019

Pollard's batting form may have dipped this season but not his catching. Here are some reactions.

Helps to be tall! Also helps if you can catch like that! #KieronPollard — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 3, 2019

Hardik's batting and Pollard's catching...paisa vasool! ????????????. Even if I didn't pay to watch.?? — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 3, 2019

Incredible effort by Pollard to dismiss Raina who was just beginning to look threatening. Best catch of the season surely. Perhaps the best ever in the history of the IPL! Mumbai Indians on top! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 3, 2019

That catch from Pollard was on another level ?????? This guy is an elite level athlete and proves it time and time again #IPL pic.twitter.com/1yucKNjNPv — Rav (@rav23ldn) April 3, 2019

That's the difference between @ImRo45 and @imVkohli ...right man at right place ...what a catch kieron Pollard #MIvCSK — Mohit Sakaria (@SakariaMohit) April 3, 2019

As far as the match was concerned, after being put in to bat by MS Dhoni, Mumbai Indians struggled to post a competitive score against the defending champions but a late flourish from Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard that helped the hosts set a fighting target of 171.

Hardik Pandya then returned to take three wickets including that of MS Dhoni as Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs to become the first team to register 100 wins in IPL.