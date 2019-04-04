 
Kieron Pollard Pulls Off One-Handed Catch, Leaves Twitter In Awe

Updated: 04 April 2019 13:34 IST

Kieron Pollard pulled off a great catch to dismiss Suresh Raina during the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Contest.

Kieron Pollard, stationed at deep cover, jumped up high in the air to complete the catch. © Twitter

Kieron Pollard is well known for his big-hitting abilities but it was his sensational catch that left Twitter in awe of his acrobatic skills. During an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, the Windies all-rounder took a stunning one-handed catch to remove Suresh Raina off the bowling of Jason Behrendorff. Raina had already struck two boundaries in the fifth over of CSK's innings and was looking in ominous touch. As the leading IPL run-scorer smashed a delivery outside off stump, Pollard, stationed at deep cover, jumped up high in the air to complete the catch, dismissing Raina for 16.

Watch the stunner for the season here.

Pollard's batting form may have dipped this season but not his catching. Here are some reactions.

As far as the match was concerned, after being put in to bat by MS Dhoni, Mumbai Indians struggled to post a competitive score against the defending champions but a late flourish from Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard that helped the hosts set a fighting target of 171.

Hardik Pandya then returned to take three wickets including that of MS Dhoni as Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs to become the first team to register 100 wins in IPL.

