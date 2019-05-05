 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019: Kedar Jadhav Likely To Miss Rest Of The Season With Shoulder Injury

Updated: 05 May 2019 22:38 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Kedar Jadhav on Sunday hurt his left shoulder while fielding during Chennai Super Kings IPL game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

IPL 2019: Kedar Jadhav Likely To Miss Rest Of The Season With Shoulder Injury
Kedar Jadhav suffered a setback on Sunday. © BCCI/IPL

World Cup bound Kedar Jadhav on Sunday hurt his left shoulder while fielding during Chennai Super Kings IPL game against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali, with head coach Stephen Fleming virtually ruling him out of the play-off matches. Asked if there was any update on Kedar, Fleming said at a post-match press conference, "He is getting an X-ray and a scan (done) tomorrow."

"We are hopeful for him although I don't think we will see him again in this tournament for us. He is in some discomfort, but we just need to be accurate with our assessments tomorrow. Fingers crossed that it is nothing serious, but it did not look that good," Fleming gave an open-ended reply.

It could be safely concluded that Kedar is not being risked as BCCI has blanket instructions that any injury to World Cup bound players will be given utmost priority.

With exactly a month left for India's first game, the BCCI will not risk the veteran Maharashtra all-rounder, who is a vital cog in Virat Kohli's Plan A for the World Cup.

The pint-sized cricketer didn't bowl a lot in IPL unlike he does for India and it has been learnt that his dodgy hamstring is one of the reasons for that as an aggravation could have affected his World Cup chances.

Kedar hurt his shoulder while diving near the boundary ropes to save an overthrow in the 14th over bowled by Dwayne Bravo who failed to collect the throw from Ravindra Jadeja.

Kedar was seen wincing in pain after the dive and walked over the boundary ropes to be attended to by CSK physio Tommy Simsek. He did not take field for the rest of the innings with Murali Vijay coming in as the substitute.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Kedar Jadhav IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kedar Jadhav on Sunday hurt his left shoulder while fielding
  • It could be safely concluded that Kedar is not being risked
  • The pint-sized cricketer didn't bowl a lot in IPL
Related Articles
Number 4 Spot In Focus As Selectors Meet To Decide Team India World Cup 2019 Squad
Number 4 Spot In Focus As Selectors Meet To Decide Team India World Cup 2019 Squad
Watch: Ben Stokes Takes Spectacular Flying Catch To Dismiss Kedar Jadhav
Watch: Ben Stokes Takes Spectacular Flying Catch To Dismiss Kedar Jadhav
Watch: MS Dhoni
Watch: MS Dhoni's Hilarious Reaction To Kedar Jadhav Getting Mobbed By CSK Teammates On "Big Day"
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings - Five Players To Watch Out For
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings - Five Players To Watch Out For
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Highlights: India Beat Australia By Eight Runs To Take 2-0 Lead
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Highlights: India Beat Australia By Eight Runs To Take 2-0 Lead
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 03 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.