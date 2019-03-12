 
Kane Williamson May Miss Start Of IPL 2019 Due To Injured Shoulder

Updated: 12 March 2019 14:42 IST

Kane Williamson suffered a shoulder injury while fielding in Bangladesh's first innings of the second Test in Wellington.

Kane Williamson might have to delay his departure for IPL 2019 due to an injury. © BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be sweating over the fitness of one of their star imports Kane Williamson, who may miss the start of IPL 2019 due to an injured shoulder. The New Zealand skipper had to be taken to the hospital for scans after suffering a shoulder, while fielding in Bangladesh's first innings of the second Test in Wellington, which New Zealand won on Tuesday by an innings and 12 runs. Coach Gary Stead said scans had detected a tear to Williamson's left pectoral minor muscle in his shoulder.

"There's obviously irritation and a wee bit of bleeding, it's not a major injury," Stead said.

Kane Williamson is due to fly to India after the Bangladesh series to join up with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

"If things progress as we hope, then still going to the IPL shouldn't be a problem to him," said Stead.

"But he's also aware that if he's not quite 100 per cent, then we will potentially hold him back as well and make sure that he is right before he goes on that plane."

In IPL 2018, many thought that without David Warner the Sunrisers Hyderabad would struggle, however, under the leadership of Kane Williamson, the Hyderabad team finished runners-up and were one of the most consistent teams of the season. Williamson not only made his mark as a captain but was exceptional with the bat.

Last season in the IPL, Williamson took his batting to a whole new level in the tournament, ending the tournament as the top run-getter. In 17 matches, Williamson scored a mammoth 735 runs at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 142.44. The 28-year-old played some crucial knocks for his team, amassing eight half-centuries in the process.

Meanwhile, Williamson is also a doubt for the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd Test.

"We're hopeful that he will recover quickly, and the thing for us is to make sure he doesn't aggravate it any more. He will come to Christchurch and we will make an assessment there on whether he plays."

With the series already won, Stead said New Zealand would take a "safety first" approach, particularly with this year's World Cup on the horizon.

"No player wants to give up their spot in the Test team. But I think it's safe to say that we will probably err on the conservative side, and if there's any chance of risk then we're likely to pull him from that game."

Williamson had suffered considerable discomfort while batting, although he managed to score 74.

He did not take the field for Bangladesh's second innings with Tim Southee taking over the captaincy.

(With AFP Inputs)

