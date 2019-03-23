 
IPL 2019: Kane Williamson Doubtful For Kolkata Knight Riders Tie, David Warner Skips Training

Updated: 23 March 2019 21:13 IST

Kane Williamson recently picked up a shoulder injury while fielding during the second Test against Bangladesh.

Kane Williamson had a stellar season with SunRisers Hyderabad with the bat last season. © BCCI

There were two major developments in the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp on Saturday. While captain Kane Williamson is doubtful for their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), opening batsman David Warner skipped training. Commenting on Williamson, coach Tom Moody said: "He arrived with Martin Guptill late yesterday night. They had to attend an awards function with New Zealand cricket. We are assessing Kane today and tomorrow," Moody told reporters.

"It's not a long term injury. Whether he plays, we will take a call tomorrow. We have got quite a few days before our next home game. If he's not available, I don't see any issues from second game onwards. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is our vice-captain," Moody added.

Commenting on Warner's absence, Moody said the batsman is just resting and there is nothing to worry about. "Warner is available. He is jumping out of his skin to start his campaign."

Williamson picked up a shoulder injury while fielding during the second Test against Bangladesh and was taken to hospital for further scans to determine the seriousness of the injury. 

In his absence, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the side. Williamson had a stellar season with SRH with the bat last season as he amassed 735 runs at an average of 52.50 and an impressive strike rate of 142.44. He bagged the Orange Cap finishing as the highest run-getter of the tournament.

Comments
Highlights
  • Williamson picked up a shoulder injury while fielding recently
  • He was the highest run-getter in IPL 2018
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead SRH in Williamson's absence
