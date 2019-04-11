 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Matches Finishing Late Taking A Toll On Players, Says Kuldeep Yadav

Updated: 11 April 2019 16:01 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

MS Dhoni posted a photo on Wednesday of him trying to catch some sleep on the floor of an airport before leaving for CSK's next match.

IPL Matches Finishing Late Taking A Toll On Players, Says Kuldeep Yadav
The scheduled finish times of IPL matches are 11.20 pm for a night match and 7.20 pm for a day match © BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Kuldeep Yadav has said the hectic nature of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is taking a toll on players' bodies. Almost all matches in this season of the IPL have stretched beyond the stipulated time, with some evening matches having gone on past midnight. "It becomes very hectic (when matches gets over so late). You need to recover very well as in this competition, you need to play two matches in three days also at times. Then there is travel also. So it does take a toll on the body," Kuldeep told IANS.

The scheduled finish times of IPL matches are 11.20 pm for a night match and 7.20 pm for a day match. However, barring a few matches which have been over in less than 20 overs, all matches have gone past these deadlines.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on Wednesday posted a photo on social media of him sleeping on the floor of an airport to catch some sleep before leaving for Rajasthan for CSK's next game.

Speaking about how players are keeping an eye on the World Cup while tackling the IPL workload, Kuldeep said, "You need to maintain yourself, eat well and sleep well. With the World Cup just after the IPL, training is very important and how you are going about it. It's a bit hectic but the players are smart and know how to manage (workload)."

Speaking about Royal Challengers Bangalore's demoralising displays and the effect this might have on India skipper Virat Kohli, Kuldeep said, "I don't think he will be affected by the IPL performance. He is too big a player for that. His passion is at another level when he plays for India. His hunger is extreme. And as far as captaincy is concerned, those who play for India are different to those he has at RCB."

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders India Cricket Team Kuldeep Yadav MS Dhoni IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • All games which have gone on for 40 overs have continued beyond deadlines
  • Managing IPL workload with eye on World Cup, says Kuldeep
  • RCB's display will not affect Kohli's performance for India, he also says
Related Articles
Team Profile, Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik
Team Profile, Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik's Knights In Quest For Third Title
India Have The Chance To Win The World Cup, Feels Kuldeep Yadav
India Have The Chance To Win The World Cup, Feels Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav's "Calmness" Impresses Kolkata Knight Riders Bowling Coach Carl Crowe
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders - Five Players To Watch Out For
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders - Five Players To Watch Out For
"Kuldeep Yadav Not Afraid To Get Hit": Piyush Chawla Praises KKR Spinner Ahead Of IPL 2019
"Kuldeep Yadav Not Afraid To Get Hit": Piyush Chawla Praises KKR Spinner Ahead Of IPL 2019
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.