 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Management To Track Ness Wadia Matter, To Update CoA

Updated: 03 May 2019 20:20 IST

The IPL management has decided to look into the Ness Wadia fiasco and its impact on his team Kings XI Punjab.

IPL Management To Track Ness Wadia Matter, To Update CoA
Kings XI Punjab co-owners Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta. © AFP

With the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) disbanding all sub-committees of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) except for the selection committee and the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), the IPL Governing Council was also disbanded. That saw the formation of the IPL management team to look into the smooth functioning of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League. And the team has decided to look into the Ness Wadia fiasco and its impact on his team Kings XI Punjab.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments of the CoA meeting in Mumbai on Friday said that the IPL management group has agreed to keep track of the Wadia fiasco and update the CoA subsequently.

"They are looking into the whole matter and will track the developments before updating the three-member CoA on the same," the source said.

As per the IPL Operational Rules accessed by IANS, clause 14 of section 2 of the IPL Operational Rules state that each person subject to the operational rules shall not, whether during a match or otherwise, act or omit to act in any way which would or might reasonably be anticipated to have an adverse effect on the image and/or reputation of any Team, any Franchisee, any Player, any Team Official, the BCCI, the League and/or the Game or which would otherwise bring any of the foregoing into disrepute.

It further state that the ombudsman and the commission may suspend a team or franchisee from the league if any person representing the team/franchise breaches clause 14 of section 2.

The rules of the tournament say that the matter is required to be first sent to the commission for investigation and the commission will then forward its finding to the BCCI ombudsman.

Comments
Topics : Kings XI Punjab IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The IPL management has decided to look into the Ness Wadia fiasco
  • The matter is required to be sent to the commission for investigation
  • The commission will then forward its finding to the BCCI ombudsman
Related Articles
IPL Live Score, KXIP vs KKR IPL Score: Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal Help Kings XI Punjab Recover After Early Blows
IPL Live Score, KXIP vs KKR IPL Score: Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal Help Kings XI Punjab Recover After Early Blows
IPL 2019, KXIP vs KKR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, KXIP vs KKR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab Host Kolkata Knight Riders In Do-Or-Die Encounter
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab Host Kolkata Knight Riders In Do-Or-Die Encounter
Ness Wadia
Ness Wadia's Sentencing In Drug Case May Lead To KXIP's IPL Suspension
Mujeeb Ur Rahman Concedes Most Runs For An Overseas Bowler In The IPL
Mujeeb Ur Rahman Concedes Most Runs For An Overseas Bowler In The IPL
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 03 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.