IPL Form Won't Affect Virat Kohli In The World Cup, Feels Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson feels that Virat Kohli will be a different batsman when he leads India in World Cup 2019. Ferguson is part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), captained by Kohli, have won just one out of the eight matches in IPL 2019 and are virtually out of the play-off race. Ferguson feels that IPL form won't affect the Indian captain's form in the World Cup. India play New Zealand on June 13 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

"He hasn't got the wins as he would have liked (in T20s), but that's not to say he will go badly at the World Cup," Ferguson told IANS in an interview.

"It's a different competition, different team and different format. He is an international superstar. Playing for RCB is a lot different than playing for India," the 27-year old said.

Kohli hasn't been out of form, amassing 278 runs from eight matches at an average of 34.75. But by his lofty standards, the India captain has failed to live up to the reputation.

Kohli's captaincy has been questioned time and again with former players like Gautam Gambhir saying that Kohli is lucky to still remain at the helm of affairs at the franchise.

KKR take on RCB on Friday at the Eden Gardens here and more importantly Ferguson will also be looking to get Kohli's back when New Zealand take on India in the World Cup on June 13 at Trent Bridge.

Ferguson said New Zealand will have to be cautious of Kohli like all teams when they lock horns at the World Cup as he is always a threat.

"He has been scoring runs and will still be a threat."

The IPL can be excruciating for fast bowlers, and with Ferguson being a vital cog in New Zealand's wheel for the World Cup, he was asked about workload management.

"For me personally, playing in games is often the best. So, from a physical point of view it's not so tough but playing in the heat and things like that, travel takes a bit of a toll. But for me, getting game time will help in the World Cup."

Death bowling is a big challenge for pacers in the T20 format, but Ferguson feels while it isn't easy, the challenge lies there.

"It's tough but at the same time taking their wickets, getting them out at crucial times makes it that much more exciting.

"You take the good and bad with them. It's tough for sure bowling at the death on small grounds with good wickets. But it's the job we signed up for and if you can put damage control at those times, it means that you are chasing down less runs," he concluded.

