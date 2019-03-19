The IPL 2019 schedule was released on Tuesday with the tournament website showing dates for the league stage. However, dates and venues for the playoffs and the final of the tournament are yet to be revealed. According to the IPL website, the final league matches will be played on May 5 with Kings XI Punjab taking on Chennai Super Kings in Mohali in the day's first clash while the second match of the day will see Mumbai Indians host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.

Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match of IPL 2019 on March 23.

"The BCCI is pleased to announce that not only will the entire tournament be held in India, but also each of the eight franchises will play their 7 home games at their respective venues," a BCCI media release said.

"The Board thanks the Election Commission of India, local police authorities at each venue for their cooperation. This has ensured that the league sticks to the home and away format."

The schedule for playoffs will be announced later, the Indian board confirmed.

It was expected a complete schedule would be announced on Tuesday. However, confusion reigned supreme as the IPL website first released the full schedule but minutes later delete it.

Soon enough, though, the group stage schedule for IPL 2019 started appearing on the schedule page.

Last month, the Indian Premier League had released the schedule for the first two weeks, during which 17 matches were to be played.

Complete IPL 2019 league stage schedule:

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

March 24: Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

March 25: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab (Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur)

March 26: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings (Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi)

March 27: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

March 28: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

March 29: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals (Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad)

March 30: Kings XI Punjab v Mumbai Indians (IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali)

Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders (Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi)

March 31: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad)

Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals (M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

April 1: Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Capitals (IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali)

April 2: Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur)

April 3: Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 4: Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi)

April 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

April 6: Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI Punjab (M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians (Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad)

April 7: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders (Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur)

April 8: Kings XI Punjab v Sunrisers Hyderabad (IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali)

April 9: Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

April 10: Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 11: Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings (Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur)

April 12: Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

April 13: Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore (IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali)

April 14: Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals (Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad)

April 15: Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 16: Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals (IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali)

April 17: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings (Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad)

April 18: Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians (Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi)

April 19: Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

April 20: Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians (Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur)

Delhi Capitals v Kings XI Punjab (Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi)

April 21: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders (Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad)

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

April 22: Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals (Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur)

April 23: Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad (M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

April 24: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

April 25: Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

April 26: Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians (M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

April 27: Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur)

April 28: Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi)

Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

April 29: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab (Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad)

April 30: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

May 1: Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals (M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

May 2: Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

May 3: Kings XI Punjab v Kolkata Knight Riders (IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali)

May 4: Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals (Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi)

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru)

May 5: Kings XI Punjab v Chennai Super Kings (IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali)

Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)