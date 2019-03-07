Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians unveiled a new look on Sunday for the upcoming season. Mumbai Indians, who had won the the lucrative tournament in 2013, 2015 and 2017, took to Twitter to showcase their new jersey. The Mumbai outfit have maintained their Blue and Gold colours with a change in pattern. The video posted by Mumbai Indians on Twitter, features their captain Rohit Sharma along with other stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya.

In another video, Mumbai Indians said, "The Blue and Gold legacy continues to shine. Paltan, here's the official MI kit for #VIVOIPL 2019"."

Check out the new jersey here:

The Blue and Gold legacy continues to shine



Paltan, here's the official MI kit for #VIVOIPL 2019 #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/ob4Syhq29X — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 24, 2019

Mumbai Indians have also won the Champions League Twenty20 title twice -- 2011 and 2013.

For the upcoming season, the Mumbai franchise had retained their core group of 18 players. They also bought veteran Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga along with Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal and youngster Rasikh Dar in the auction.

The Mumbai Indians will open their campaign in IPL 2019 against Delhi Capital at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on March 24.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff

Released players: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya

Players added: Lasith Malinga (Rs 2 crore), Yuvraj Singh (Rs 1 crore), Anmolpreet Singh (Rs 80 lakh), Barinder Sran (Rs 3.40 crore), Pankaj Jaiswal (Rs 20 lakh), Rasikh Dar (Rs 20 lakh).