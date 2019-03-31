IPL 2019: Kagiso Rabada Stars As Delhi Capitals Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders In Super Over

Kagiso Rabada claimed a wicket and defended an 11-run target in the first Super Over of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 as Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by three runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. The match was tied after Delhi Capitals scored 185/6 in their allotted 20 overs while chasing a target of 186. Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw led Delhi's batting charge in the Super Over and managed to score 10 runs. Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell and Robin Uthappa failed to smash big hits as KKR were restricted to seven runs in the Super Over.

Chasing 186 to win, Delhi Capitals were set up nicely by Prithvi Shaw's 99 off 55 balls but they could not score six runs from the last over, bowled by chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who held his nerves to give KKR a chance to steal a win.

The Capitals ended their run chase at 185 for 6 in 20 overs, taking the match to Super Over. The home side managed just 10 runs in the Super Over bowled by paceman Krishna Prasidh but Rabada executed yorkers perfectly to deny KKR. He removed dangerous Russell with a perfectly placed yorker and did not allow other batsmen, including captain Karthik, to free their arms. KKR needed five off the final ball but managed just one.

Shaw missed out on his century by just one run but steered Delhi Capitals to the doorsteps of a win.

Jamaican Russell had endured a beamer blow but still produced a blistering knock of 62 runs from 28 balls to lift KKR to a fighting 185 for eight from 64 for five at one stage after being put into bat.

Shaw paced his innings superbly. He initially was happy rotating the strike but did not miss when he had the chance to open his arms. The 19-year-old from Mumbai packed a lot of power in his pull shots and also drove elegantly. He hit 12 fours and three sixes in his 55-ball knock which pushed the home side to the doorsteps of a win.

He was caught in the penultimate over, edging one off Lockei Ferguson while going for a big shot.

Shaw shared a 89-run stand with his skipper Shreyas Iyer (43 off 32).

The Capitals made it tough for themselves in the last over with Rishabh Pant and others failing to take the side past the finish line. The home side did not have a flying start and lost Shikhar Dhawan (16) early but shaw and Iyer rotated the strike and also found boundaries in between to keep the required run rate under control.

Shaw's six off Russell, a pull in the mid-wicket, was a treat to watch. He completed his fifty with a six and a four off chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who was also taken to the cleaners by Iyer.

The partnership ended when Iyer was caught by Shubhman Gill off Russell, two balls after he was dropped by the same fielder. Later, Shaw added 54 for the third wicket with Rishabh Pant (11).

(With PTI inputs)