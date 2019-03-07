 
"Aa Raha Hoon Cheeku Bhaiya": Jasprit Bumrah Throws Down The Gauntlet To Virat Kohli Ahead Of IPL 2019

Updated: 07 March 2019 15:05 IST
Jasprit Bumrah will be seen in action with the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019 while Virat Kohli will captain the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Jasprit Bumrah has thrown down a challenge to Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2019. © AFP

IPL 2019 is around the corner and the mind games have already begun. Players, who have spent a long time together with their national teams, will now be pitted against each other. One such case is that of Jasprit Bumrah, who will be key for Mumbai Indians this season, and Virat Kohli, captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In a promotional video for IPL 2019 posted by the tournament's official Twitter handle, Jasprit Bumrah is seen throwing down the gauntlet to Virat Kohli.

In the 25-second video, Bumrah says: "World ka best bowler nahi yaar. Abhi toh world ke best batsman ke dande udaana baaki hai. Aa raha hoon Cheeku bhaiyya, aur iss baar, aap meri team mein bhi nahi rahenge."

Bumrah, though, will have to wait for his chance to come up against Virat Kohli.

The IPL 2019 will start on March 23 with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squaring off against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament opener at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Bumrah's first shot at taking on Virat Kohli will come on March 28 when Royal Challengers Bangalore host the Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Earlier this week, the Indian Premier League (IPL) released the schedule for the first two weeks, of the 12th season of the cash-rich Twenty20 league.

But the schedule is still subject to the announcement of the Lok Sabha 2019 election dates. 

A total of 17 matches will be played across the eight home venues of the respective IPL franchises during the two week period. 

Each team will play minimum of four matches with Delhi Capitals and five matches with Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

Every team will play minimum of two home and two away matches with Delhi Capitals playing three home matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore will play three away matches.

Topics : India Cricket Team Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah Virat Kohli Cricket IPL 2019
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah issues warning to Virat Kohli
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Mumbai Indians on March 28
  • IPL 2019 is scheduled to begin on March 23
