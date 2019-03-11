Australian opener David Warner will return to Indian Premier League (IPL) in its upcoming edition after completing a 12-month ban following the ball-tampering scandal. Ahead of his much-awaited return to the lucrative T20 tournament, David Warner has reached out to his SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans with a special message. In a video posted by his franchise on their official Twitter handle, Warner said, "Hi everyone, this is David Warner, I've a special message for all the Orange Army fans thank you for showing us all the love and support for all these years. Now its our time to give back to our loyal fans." He then goes on to tell fans about 25,000 seats that would be available for cheaper prices.

Watch the entire video here:

.@davidwarner31 is back and he has a special message for you.



Presenting the #500ForYou offer for our first home game #SRHvRR!



This one's for you #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/qePCDW5jbf — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 11, 2019

Warner led SunRisers Hyderabad to IPL triumph in 2016. He featured in 17 matches during that season, scoring 848 runs at an average of 60.57. He had notched up the highest score of an unbeaten 93 during that season.

The 32-year-old featured in 114 IPL matches. He has scored a total of 4,014 runs at an average of 40.54. Warner records three centuries and 36 half-centuries in the tournament with the highest score of 126 runs.

SunRisers Hyderabad will travel to Kolkata to begin their IPL 2019 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 24.