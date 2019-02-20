 
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings Come Up With Epic Reply To Royal Challengers Bangalore's "Sweet Sambar" Tweet

Updated: 20 February 2019 18:40 IST
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings will host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match on March 23 at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings Come Up With Epic Reply To Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2019 will begin with a mouthwatering clash between CSK vs RCB on March 23. © AFP

The schedule for the first two weeks of IPL 2019 was announced on Monday and the opening encounter of the tournament will witness a mouthwatering clash between MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the defending Indian Premier League champions, and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. The tournament opener will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23. After the IPL 2019 schedule was announced, Royal Challengers Bangalore's official Twitter handle built up the match against Chennai as the "spicy south Indian Derby".

They followed it up by saying "but we prefer the sweet sambar".

Chennai Super Kings' handle soon came up with an epic response to make sure the bragging rights for the Twitter banter went to them.

Fans on Twitter joined in the fun.

CSK made a fairy tale comeback to the tournament after the completion of their two-year ban. MS Dhoni's team won 11 out of the 16 matches played last season, ending the league stage in second position behind Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chennai Super Kings captured their third IPL title by defeating Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2018 final.

In the two matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings won both their matches at home and away to complete a double over Virat Kohli's team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore yet again endured a tough time in the IPL despite boasting of some of the biggest names in world cricket. In IPL 2019, Kohli's men would like to make amends. 

Virat Kohli-led outfit finished the league stage in sixth position, level on points with seventh-placed Kings XI Punjab and just two points better off than bottom-placed team Delhi Capitals.

Topics : Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Cricket IPL 2019
Highlights
  • CSK and RCB involved in hilarious Twitter banter
  • CSK came up with cheeky response to RCB's tweet
  • The two teams will clash in the opening match of IPL 2019
