 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019 Anthem: MS Dhoni Outsmarts, Virat Kohli Dares Youngsters - Watch

Updated: 07 March 2019 14:59 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

The IPL 2019 season gets underway from March 23.

IPL 2019 Anthem: MS Dhoni Outsmarts, Virat Kohli Dares Youngsters - Watch
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli can be seen taking the fight to budding cricketers in IPL 2019 anthem. © Screengrab: @ChennaiIPL

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are well known for outsmarting their opponents but in the newly-released anthem of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 12, the iconic cricketers are seen taking the fight to budding cricketers. In the video shared by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on their official Twitter handle, players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishabh Pant can be seen practicing in their respective team's jerseys. In another frame, a group of young boys can also be seen playing the game. Soon, it becomes a struggle for space between the two groups as they start pushing each other out of the frame.

Ashwin tries to trick the youngster but fails and then, MS Dhoni enters the picture with a road-roller. The embarrassed group of boys then take a ladder and climb to the other side of the wall, only to be welcomed by none other than Virat Kohli, who challenges them to a game.

Watch the video here

The IPL 2019 season is set to kick-start on Saturday, March 23.

The schedule for the first two weeks of the 2019 season has been announced but it will be further assessed when the Lok Sabha polling schedule is released.

As per the schedule released on February 19, the season gets underway with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai.

A total of 17 matches have been announced between March 23 to April 5 across the 8 home venues of the franchises.

All teams will play a minimum of four games in the two-week phase, with Delhi Capitals and RCB competing in five matches each during this time. Every side will play a minimum of two home and two away matches except for Delhi and RCB. While Delhi will compete in three home games, RCB will play an equal number of away encounters.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab Mumbai Indians India Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Ravichandran Ashwin Cricket IPL 2019
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are well known for outsmarting their opponents
  • Ravichandran Ashwin tries to trick the youngster but fails
  • MS Dhoni enters the picture with a road-roller
Related Articles
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Preview: India Eye Series Win In MS Dhoni
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Preview: India Eye Series Win In MS Dhoni's Hometown Ranchi 
MS Dhoni Turns Driver And Host For Team India In Hometown Ranchi
MS Dhoni Turns Driver And Host For Team India In Hometown Ranchi
MS Dhoni Inches Closer To Major Landmark In International Cricket
MS Dhoni Inches Closer To Major Landmark In International Cricket
2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Reveals His Plan With MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma To Restrict Australia In Chase
2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Reveals His Plan With MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma To Restrict Australia In Chase
MS Dhoni Making Pitch Invader Chase Him Is The Best Thing You Will See
MS Dhoni Making Pitch Invader Chase Him Is The Best Thing You Will See
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.