 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Hardik Pandya Will Be Great For Mumbai Indians And India, Says Kieron Pollard

Updated: 02 May 2019 18:24 IST

Hardik Pandya has so far scored 355 runs in IPL 2019 with a strike rate of 198.32.

Hardik Pandya Will Be Great For Mumbai Indians And India, Says Kieron Pollard
Hardik Pandya has a bating average of 50.71 and a strike rate of 198.32 in IPL 2019 so far © BCCI/IPL

Kieron Pollard said on Wednesday that Hardik Pandya can achieve great things for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Indian cricket, praising his ability to finish games and impacting the game with his presence. Currently, Hardik has scored 355 runs in the 12 games he has played for his franchise, averaging 50.71 with a strike rate of 198.32. His best innings in IPL 2019 came in MI's last game on April 28 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, where he scored 91 runs off 34 balls, with a strike rate of 267.64.

Hardik has also taken 10 wickets in this IPL, his best figures being 3/20 in 4 overs against the Chennai Super Kings on April 3.

“Even when he came to this team, if you remember, couple of games for Mumbai, he actually finished off with his big hits. He is a small guy, but he can hit the ball a long way.

“Again, once he continues to practice well and evolve as a cricketer, I can see him do great things not only for Mumbai Indians but by extension Indian cricket. So, it is a matter of him having that confidence and making the most out of it by believing in himself.

“He is one of those guys who is a free spirit and just goes and tries to use his youthful exuberance to try and have an impact on the game,” Kieron Pollard is quoted as saying on the official Mumbai Indians website.

Pollard has scored 223 runs for MI in 12 games this season, averaging 32.57, with a strike rate of 158.33. His best score in this IPL came against Kings XI Punjab on April 10, where he scored 83 off 31 balls, a knock which constituted of 10 sixes.

Mumbai Indians, currently placed 3rd in the IPL points table, face off against 4th placed SunRisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 2.

Comments
Topics : Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya Kieron Pollard IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya scored a 34-ball 91 against KKR last week
  • Pandya has also taken 10 wickets this season
  • Mumbai Indians teammate Pollard says he expects great things of Hardik
Related Articles
IPL Live Score, MI vs SRH IPL Score: Mumbai Indians Opt To Bat Against SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL Live Score, MI vs SRH IPL Score: Mumbai Indians Opt To Bat Against SunRisers Hyderabad
Confidence To Score Runs Makes A Huge Difference, Feels Hardik Pandya
Confidence To Score Runs Makes A Huge Difference, Feels Hardik Pandya
IPL 2019: Andre Russell Roars Again As Kolkata Knight Riders Snap Losing Streak
IPL 2019: Andre Russell Roars Again As Kolkata Knight Riders Snap Losing Streak
Hardik Pandya Wants "Hitman" To Join Avengers After Breaching CSK Fortress
Hardik Pandya Wants "Hitman" To Join Avengers After Breaching CSK Fortress
Preview: Chennai Super Kings Host High-Flying Mumbai Indians At Chepauk Fortress
Preview: Chennai Super Kings Host High-Flying Mumbai Indians At Chepauk Fortress
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.