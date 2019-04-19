Hardik Pandya Reveals MS Dhoni's Reaction To His Version Of 'Helicopter Shot'

Hardik Pandya seems to have left behind all the negativity surrounding him following his controversial comments on TV chat show . The India all-rounder received a lot of flak for the statements he made and was even suspended temporarily. However, playing for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019 , Hardik Pandya has shown no signs of being affected by the controversy and claimed that the break from the game has made him an improved player and more focused. This has clearly reflected in his performances for Mumbai Indians and the all-rounder was at it again, playing a starring role in Mumbai's emphatic win over Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Hardik Pandya's 32-run knock on Thursday night included three sixes, one of which was a MS Dhoni-helicopter shot.

Dhoni was the sole proprietor of the 'helicopter shot' but Hardik Pandya seems to have become a great exponent of it. Time and again, Hardik Pandya has wowed fans by pulling off his version of the 'helicopter shot' and Thursday was no different.

The all-rounder had played a similar shot even in the game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which Mumbai Indians had won by 37 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking about the unique shot, Hardik said that he had never thought of playing the shot and even asked Dhoni about it.

"I never thought I would play the helicopter shot in a game. I've been practising that in the nets. I went to Dhoni's room and asked him if he liked my version of the helicopter shot. He said it was good," he said.

Hardik, who was adjudged the player of the match, said he has been hitting the ball well and hoped to continue in the remaining games.

"I don't think I've ever hit the ball better. I have been working hard in the nets and it has been coming off well for me," he said.

"I am reading the wicket well in this season. I have five more games to go and then the play-offs, and I hope to keep going like this through the season," Hardik added.

