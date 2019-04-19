 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Hardik Pandya's Time Away From Cricket Allowed Him To Better His Skills, Says Brother Krunal

Updated: 19 April 2019 13:53 IST

Hardik Pandya was suspended earlier this year for his sexist remarks on a TV show.

Hardik Pandya
The Pandya brothers led Mumbai Indians to a comfortable victory against Delhi Capitals © AFP

Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians' star all-rounder, has utilised the time away from field to better his skills, says elder brother Krunal. "Earlier he used to smash spinners, now he is also doing the same to pacers. He worked on that area during the off time he got and he has gotten the desired results," said Krunal Pandya after the duo guided Mumbai to a 40-run win over Delhi Capitals on Thursday at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. Since his return from injury, Hardik Pandya has been in tremendous form for the Mumbai-based franchise in the Indian Premier League 2019, scoring 218 runs at close to 200 strike rate in nine innings.

Speaking about Hardik's work ethic, Krunal said, "Honestly, there are very few players who have a work ethic like him. His goal is always to improve and if you do that, you become consistent."

The left-arm spinner also added that during his time off the field, Hardik worked towards improving his fitness. "When he was away from the game due to injury and the other reasons (controversy), he worked a lot on his fitness." Hardik was suspended earlier this year for his sexist remarks on a TV show.

In the first innings, Hardik (32 off 15) and Krunal (37 off 26) had amassed 51 off last 18 balls to propel Mumbai to 168 for five against Delhi Capitals while in the second innings, the Pandya brothers picked one wicket apiece. This was Mumbai's sixth win in nine games and with 12 points they leapfrogged Delhi Capitals to the second spot in the IPL Points Table.

Mumbai next travel to Jaipur to face Rajasthan Royals on April 20.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : Hardik Pandya Krunal Pandya India Cricket Team IPL 2019 Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Cricket Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Match 34
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya has scored 218 runs in nine innings in the ongoing IPL 2019
  • Hardik has pickedup nine wickets for Mumbai Indians this season
  • Mumbai Indians are second in the points table with six wins
Related Articles
Preview: Rajasthan Royals Look To Revive Fortunes Against Rampaging Mumbai Indians
Preview: Rajasthan Royals Look To Revive Fortunes Against Rampaging Mumbai Indians
Hardik Pandya Reveals MS Dhoni
Hardik Pandya Reveals MS Dhoni's Reaction To His Version Of 'Helicopter Shot'
"Brothers For Life, No Matter What", Promises Hardik Pandya On KL Rahul
"Brothers For Life, No Matter What", Promises Hardik Pandya On KL Rahul's Birthday
Hardik Pandya Admits Suspension "Setback" Allowed Him To Improve, Focus Better
Hardik Pandya Admits Suspension "Setback" Allowed Him To Improve, Focus Better
Number 4 Spot In Focus As Selectors Meet To Decide Team India World Cup 2019 Squad
Number 4 Spot In Focus As Selectors Meet To Decide Team India World Cup 2019 Squad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.