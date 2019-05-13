 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Hardik Pandya Collects KL Rahul's IPL Award, Creates A Buzz On Twitter

Updated: 13 May 2019 19:54 IST

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have recovered well from the criticism they received as the duo did well for their respective franchises.

Hardik Pandya Collects KL Rahul
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's camaraderie has become a topic much discussed. © Twitter

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's camaraderie has become a topic much discussed on social media after their controversial appearance on a television show. From taking sly digs to trolling the World Cup 2019 bound duo, fans have done it all. Twitterati's got another chance to get their voices heard after Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya collected Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) opener KL Rahul's award for the most stylish player on the IPL 2019 final night, in the latter's absence.

Have a look at how the fans reacted here:

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have recovered well from the criticism they received as the duo did well for their respective franchises in the IPL 2019.

Rahul finished as the second highest runs scorer in the season, scoring 593 runs at an average of 53.90.

Pandya, who was one of the most valuable player in the season, scored 402 runs and scalped 14 wickets.

Among the others, Windies all-rounder Andre Russell, who had a brilliant season for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), received the awards for the most valuable player and super striker of the season.

Young Shubman Gill, who made a mark while opening for the Kolkata outfit bagged the emerging player of the season while Kieron Pollard took home the perfect catch of the season award.

David Warner and Imran Tahir bagged the orange cap and purple cap respectively. While the fairplay award belonged to SunRisers Hyderabad.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kings XI Punjab Kings XI Punjab Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya Kannaur Lokesh Rahul Lokesh Rahul IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have recovered well from the criticism
  • Pandya and Rahul's camaraderie has become a topic much discussed
  • Rahul finished as the second highest runs scorer in the season
Related Articles
Yuvraj Singh Feels Hardik Pandya Will Play An Important Role In World Cup
Yuvraj Singh Feels Hardik Pandya Will Play An Important Role In World Cup
MS Dhoni And Hardik Pandya
MS Dhoni And Hardik Pandya's Bromance At All-Time High. See Pic
Dilip Vengsarkar Reasons Why India Have Fantastic Chance Of Lifting World Cup 2019
Dilip Vengsarkar Reasons Why India Have Fantastic Chance Of Lifting World Cup 2019
Fans Come To Hardik Pandya
Fans Come To Hardik Pandya's Defence After Racist Jibe From Instagram User
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 9 Wickets To Top Points Table
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 9 Wickets To Top Points Table
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.