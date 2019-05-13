Hardik Pandya Collects KL Rahul's IPL Award, Creates A Buzz On Twitter

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's camaraderie has become a topic much discussed on social media after their controversial appearance on a television show. From taking sly digs to trolling the World Cup 2019 bound duo, fans have done it all. Twitterati's got another chance to get their voices heard after Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya collected Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) opener KL Rahul's award for the most stylish player on the IPL 2019 final night, in the latter's absence.

Hardik Pandya collects an award on behalf of KL Rahul. Oh, the irony! #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/tvfJI8ncmu — Abhishek Dey (@ab_dey_villiers) May 12, 2019

Hardik Pandya collecting Stylish player award on behalf KL Rahul. What a magical moment. #bestFriends — Nagarjuna (@Nagarjuna161188) May 12, 2019

Hardik Pandya taking award on behalf of KL Rahul... Life has its own ways of humour — Hitesh N (@loos_caractur) May 12, 2019

Hardik pandya- pic.twitter.com/qPu3pltEYM — pradeep() pattnaik (@pii_ke_pee) May 12, 2019

Highlight of the final ceremony was Hardik Pandya taking KL Rahul award.. :D :D — Suhas (@suhas16c) May 12, 2019

Ironically they call on Hardik Pandya to collect the prize money for KL Rahul — Ravikant Gupta (@ravikant0909) May 12, 2019

So, Hardik Pandya collects the 'Stylish player of the Season' for his coffee buddy KL Rahul. What a moment! #IPL2019 #IPLFinal2019 — Varun Dikshit (@taurausvarun) May 12, 2019

Hardik Pandya collecting the award on behalf of KL Rahul and Diana Edulji is clapping with a smile on her face.



What scenes #IPL2019Finals — Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) May 12, 2019

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have recovered well from the criticism they received as the duo did well for their respective franchises in the IPL 2019.

Rahul finished as the second highest runs scorer in the season, scoring 593 runs at an average of 53.90.

Pandya, who was one of the most valuable player in the season, scored 402 runs and scalped 14 wickets.

Among the others, Windies all-rounder Andre Russell, who had a brilliant season for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), received the awards for the most valuable player and super striker of the season.

Young Shubman Gill, who made a mark while opening for the Kolkata outfit bagged the emerging player of the season while Kieron Pollard took home the perfect catch of the season award.

David Warner and Imran Tahir bagged the orange cap and purple cap respectively. While the fairplay award belonged to SunRisers Hyderabad.