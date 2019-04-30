 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Turns Cameraman; Help David Warner Record His Farewell Message

Updated: 30 April 2019 16:54 IST

David Warner finished his IPL 2019 campaign on high, scoring 692 runs in 12 matches.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Turns Cameraman; Help David Warner Record His Farewell Message
David Warner thanked entire SunRisers Hyderabad family for supporting him through thick and thin. © Twitter

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) star opener David Warner, who bade farewell to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Monday night with his match-winning knock of 81 off 56 balls, recorded a warm message for the SRH family and helping him from behind the lens was his teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is known for his bowling variations, tried adding one more skill to his kitty by holding the camera to help Warner record his message for the SRH management, fellow players and the fans who supported him through thick and thin.

The 32-year-old Warner, who is leaving to join Australia's pre-World Cup 2019 training camp, finished his IPL 2019 campaign on high, scoring 692 runs in 12 matches.

Warner who is a crucial part of Australia's World Cup 2019 squad thanked the SRH management for being generous and supporting him and giving him the opportunity to represent the franchise after his international ban, following “Sandpapergate” incident.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to come here again and play and participate in the IPL. They (the team management) have been very, very good to me over the years, and my family. We can't thank them enough for their loyalty and generosity,” said Warner.

The southpaw also acknowledged the love and support he received from the SRH fans and urged them to keep supporting the team in future as well. Warner said, “To the fans, thank you very much. You guys are the backbone of our team. You guys always come out and support us in numbers and we really appreciate it. Keep making some noise for us because the boys can hear you.”

Comments
Topics : David Warner Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad IPL 2019 Cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 48
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • David Warner played his last game of IPL 2019 against Kings XI Punjab
  • In his last game, Warner scored 81 off 56 balls
  • Warner is tournament's leading run scorer with 692 runs in 12 matches
Related Articles
Kane Williamson Says Match Against Kings XI Punjab Was SunRisers Hyderabad
Kane Williamson Says Match Against Kings XI Punjab Was SunRisers Hyderabad's Best Performance Of The Season
David Warner Bids Adieu To IPL 2019 With Emotional Message
David Warner Bids Adieu To IPL 2019 With Emotional Message
David Warner Ends His IPL 2019 Stint In Style, Considers It A Good Precedent For World Cup
David Warner Ends His IPL 2019 Stint In Style, Considers It A Good Precedent For World Cup
IPL 2019: David Warner, Rashid Khan Shine As SunRisers Hyderabad Defeat Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2019: David Warner, Rashid Khan Shine As SunRisers Hyderabad Defeat Kings XI Punjab
IPL Highlights, SRH vs KXIP IPL: KL Rahul Heroics In-Vain As SunRisers Hyderabad Beat Kings XI Punjab By 45 Runs
IPL Highlights, SRH vs KXIP IPL: KL Rahul Heroics In-Vain As SunRisers Hyderabad Beat Kings XI Punjab By 45 Runs
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.