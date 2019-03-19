 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Fans Come Up With Hilarious Answers To Ajinkya Rahane's Bizarre Question On Twitter

Updated: 19 March 2019 12:24 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें বাংলায় পড়ুন தமிழில் படிக்க

Ajinkya Rahane has been going through a lean patch of form in the recent past.

Fans Come Up With Hilarious Answers To Ajinkya Rahane
IPL 2019: Ajinkya Rahane will appear for Rajasthan Royals in the 12th edition of the tournament. © Twitter

Ajinkya Rahane took to Twitter on Monday and put up a picture of him training ahead of IPL 2019, scheduled to begin on March 23. Ajinkya Rahane asked fans to come up with answers to a very bizarre question: "Any thoughts on what I was trying to do?" The Indian cricketer's tweet was quickly swamped by fans but contrary to what Rahane would have expected, twitterati decided to have some fun at the expense of the Rajasthan Royals star instead of answering seriously.

Fans came up with hilarious answers and memes. Here are some of the best ones that had us in knots:

Ajinkya Rahane last appeared for India during the Sydney Test in January but he has failed to find a place in the ODI playing XI, having played his last 50-over match for India over a year ago (February 2018).

With the World Cup 2019 around the corner, there was talk that he could be India's No.4, having done well previously in English conditions. However, Ambati Rayudu and KL Rahul seem to be a step ahead of Rahane and were given opportunities to prove themselves in the India vs Australia five-match ODI series that the hosts lost 2-3.

Rahane could still get into the team but for that he would really need to light up IPL 2019. Others like Rayudu, Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will also be looking to the same.

Rahane had recently put in couple of fine performances for India A against England Lions in the unofficial matches held in Thiruvananthapuram. However, the right-hander failed to carry that form into the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

Captaining Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Rahane has failed to get going. He has managed scores of 11, 4, 31, 1 and 0 in his last five matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

That will not bode well for Rajasthan, who will be hoping Rahane can find form quickly.

Comments
Topics : Rajasthan Royals India Cricket Team Ajinkya Rahane IPL 2019 Ambati Rayudu Lokesh Rahul Shreyas Iyer Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ajinkya Rahane came up with a bizarre question for fans on Twitter
  • Fans decided to have some fun at Rahane's expense
  • Ajinkya Rahane will play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019
Related Articles
IPL Will Be Crucial For World Cup Selection: BCCI Official
IPL Will Be Crucial For World Cup Selection: BCCI Official
Ajinkya Rahane Says World Cup Spot Will Follow Good IPL Season
Ajinkya Rahane Says World Cup Spot Will Follow Good IPL Season
Fielder Pulls Off Remarkable Relay Catch In Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament. Watch
Fielder Pulls Off Remarkable Relay Catch In Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament. Watch
International Women
International Women's Day: Mithali Raj, Manika Batra Lead Wishes For "Strong Women"
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane Declared Unfit For Super League Stage
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane Declared Unfit For Super League Stage
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 19 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.