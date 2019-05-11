 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson Run To The Same End And Still Survive - Watch

Updated: 11 May 2019 11:56 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson stitched together an 81-run opening stand with some clean hitting as CSK recorded their 100th win in IPL.

Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson Run To The Same End And Still Survive - Watch
Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson were involved in a huge mix-up. © Screengrab: www.iplt20.com

Chennai Super Kings made it to their record eighth Indian Premier League (IPL) final when they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in the second qualifier that was played in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Although, CSK completely dominated the opposition during the tie, they survived a massive scare in the first over of their chase to reach the final against Mumbai Indians. Needing 148 to win, openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson were involved in a huge mix-up when they were stuck in the middle of the pitch only to witness the Delhi Capitals fielders miss running them out on both the ends.

Watch the video here

After that, there was no problem whatsoever for the defending champions, who achieved the target with an over to spare.

After starting cautiously, Du Plessis (50 off 39 balls) and Watson (50 off 32 balls) stitched together an 81-run opening stand with some clean hitting as CSK recorded their 100th win in IPL.

"The way Faf got going, I could take my time getting into rhythm...I could take a couple more balls to find my feet," Watson said after the win.

"There's huge positives about age and experience, and that's the way CSK has played, from the top with MS (Dhoni) and Stephen Fleming (coach)," Watson added.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019 final that will be played in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will fight for supremacy with three titles each in the world's most popular T20 tournament that started in 2008.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Francois du Plessis Faf du Plessis Shane Robert Watson Shane Watson IPL 2019 Cricket Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Qualifier 2
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson were stuck in the middle of the pitch
  • Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in qualifier 2
  • Chennai Super Kings made it to their record eighth IPL final
Related Articles
IPL 2019: Clinical Chennai Super Kings Beat Delhi Capitals By 6 Wickets To Set Up Final Against Mumbai Indians
IPL 2019: Clinical Chennai Super Kings Beat Delhi Capitals By 6 Wickets To Set Up Final Against Mumbai Indians
IPL Qualifier 2 Highlights, CSK vs DC IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings Thrash Delhi Capitals To Enter Final
IPL Qualifier 2 Highlights, CSK vs DC IPL Score: Chennai Super Kings Thrash Delhi Capitals To Enter Final
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC Qualifier 2: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC Qualifier 2: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Delhi Capitals Chase History, Face Chennai Super Kings In Bid To Reach Maiden IPL Final
Delhi Capitals Chase History, Face Chennai Super Kings In Bid To Reach Maiden IPL Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.