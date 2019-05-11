Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson Run To The Same End And Still Survive - Watch

Chennai Super Kings made it to their record eighth Indian Premier League (IPL) final when they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in the second qualifier that was played in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Although, CSK completely dominated the opposition during the tie, they survived a massive scare in the first over of their chase to reach the final against Mumbai Indians. Needing 148 to win, openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson were involved in a huge mix-up when they were stuck in the middle of the pitch only to witness the Delhi Capitals fielders miss running them out on both the ends.

Watch the video here

After that, there was no problem whatsoever for the defending champions, who achieved the target with an over to spare.

After starting cautiously, Du Plessis (50 off 39 balls) and Watson (50 off 32 balls) stitched together an 81-run opening stand with some clean hitting as CSK recorded their 100th win in IPL.

"The way Faf got going, I could take my time getting into rhythm...I could take a couple more balls to find my feet," Watson said after the win.

"There's huge positives about age and experience, and that's the way CSK has played, from the top with MS (Dhoni) and Stephen Fleming (coach)," Watson added.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019 final that will be played in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will fight for supremacy with three titles each in the world's most popular T20 tournament that started in 2008.