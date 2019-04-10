 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Mumbai Indians Rest Rohit Sharma For First Time In IPL

Updated: 10 April 2019 22:23 IST

The last time Rohit Sharma had been rested for an IPL match had been in 2008, when he played for Deccan Chargers.

Mumbai Indians Rest Rohit Sharma For First Time In IPL
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has been rested for the IPL 2019 match vs Kings XI Punjab © BCCI/IPL

Rohit Sharma, who would have played 134 consecutive matches for Mumbai Indians if he had been a part of the ongoing IPL 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab and MI, has been rested by the team management to give him time to recover from a muscle spasm. With World Cup 2019 around the corner, the India opener's  unavailability has raised concerns from many quarters but stand-in captain Kieron Pollard said at the toss that Rohit has been rested only as a precautionary measure.  

A Mumbai Indians statement on Wednesday said, "Rohit Sharma had suffered right leg muscle spasm yesterday during training. Rohit has recovered significantly in past 24 hours. As a precautionary measure, Mumbai Indians management has decided to rest Rohit for one match vs KXIP."    

"Rohit is fine but as a precautionary measure we have decided to give him as a rest," stand-in captain Kieron Pollard said.

India's World Cup squad is set to be announced on 15 April.

This is the first time since Rohit Sharma made his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2011 that he is not part of an IPL match for the Mumbai franchise. He has played 133 consecutive matches for them, one short of Suresh Raina's 134 consecutive matches for Chennai Super Kings between 2008 and 2018.

Since 2013, Mumbai Indians have gone in with a captain other than Rohit only thrice. Kieron Pollard led the team in three matches in the 2014 Champions League, when Rohit had fractured his finger.

This is also only the second time that Rohit has been rested for an IPL match. The last time he had sat out for an IPL match had been the last league game of the 2008 IPL season, when he played for Deccan Chargers.

Comments
Topics : Mumbai Indians India Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Kieron Pollard IPL 2019 World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma has been given time to recover from a muscle spasm
  • Kieron Pollard is leading the Mumbai side against KXIP
  • India's World Cup squad will be announced on 15 April
Related Articles
IPL Live Score, MI vs KXIP IPL Score: KL Rahul Hits Maiden Hundred As Kings XI Punjab Post 197/4
IPL Live Score, MI vs KXIP IPL Score: KL Rahul Hits Maiden Hundred As Kings XI Punjab Post 197/4
Watch: Rohit Sharma
Watch: Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Gives 3-Month-Old Daughter Spanish Lessons
IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Eye 3rd Straight Win, Host Buoyant Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Eye 3rd Straight Win, Host Buoyant Kings XI Punjab
India 2019 World Cup Squad To Be Picked On April 15
India 2019 World Cup Squad To Be Picked On April 15
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.