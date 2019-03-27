Dwayne Bravo, speaking at the post-match press conference after taking three wickets in Chennai Super Kings' 6-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, said two factors that give an edge to CSK in IPL 2019 are the number of experienced players in the their side and that they are led by MS Dhoni . Asked about CSK's age factor, Bravo said, "We are aware of our age. It's there and you can google it but that's nothing. We are not 60 year-olds, we are 35, 32-year-olds. We are still young, we look after our bodies and we have a lot of experience."

Defending champions CSK find themselves at the top of the table after winning their first two matches. Harbhajan Singh (38) and Shane Watson (37) are the two players to have adjudged Man of the Match in the two matches. Playing able supporting roles have been Imran Tahir (40), Raina (32), Bravo (35), with MS Dhoni (37) marshalling his troops from behind the stumps.

"In any sport, in any tournament, you just cannot beat experience. We know our weaknesses and we play smart and we are well led by the best captain in the world. And he (Dhoni) keeps reminding us that you know we are not the fastest team, but we can be the smartest team," the West Indies all-rounder said.

Bowling against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, Bravo leaked 17 runs in his first over. He was in the line of fire in his second over too, but he dismissed danger men Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram in quick succession to rock the home team's scoring rate.

Stating that Dhoni's instructions helped him to finish with figures of 3/33, the Trinidadian said, "MS wanted me to bowl a straighter line, onto the stumps, wicket to wicket, a lot of seam ups. So I bowled a lot more effort balls than in other games.

“Normally, I bowl a lot of slower balls, a lot of variations, yorkers but the (Delhi) wicket wasn't suitable for that type of deliveries. And again MS standing behind the stumps, he knew exactly what was required and he also knew that he could count on me at any point in time to deliver for him," Bravo added.

