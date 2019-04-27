Delhi Capitals (DC) will count on Rishabh Pant's unconventional ways to carry on their rare Indian Premier League (IPL) title charge when they host Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Sunday. A win for DC, who are now 3rd on the IPL Points Table , will take them to 16 points, the cut-off thought to ensure entry to the playoff stage. For bottom-placed RCB, they travel to their captain's home turf on the back of a three-match winning run that has seen them draw level on points with the two teams just above them.

Delhi's performance at home has been woeful but having registered a win after two consecutive losses, the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit will be high on confidence.

RCB will not be short on confidence either, the side seems to have regrouped successfully and found their groove. They won their last three games defeating Kolkata Knight Riders, table-topper CSK and Kings XI Punjab. With just three matches left, RCB have no room to let up and must continue playing out of their skins to carry on their late charge for the top four spots.

With Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw at the top and the likes of Iyer, Pant and Colin Ingram to follow, Delhi Capitals will start as a confident batting unit. In the bowling department, they rely heavily on Kagiso Rabada.

For RCB, the likes of AB de Villiers, Kohli, Moeen Ali and Marcus Stoinis will look to capitalise on Delhi's inconsistent record at home. However, their bowling remains a worry. The side will draw inspiration from Navdeep Saini's match-winning penultimate over effort against KXIP.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Match starts at 4 pm IST

(With PTI inputs)