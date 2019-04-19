After three straight wins, Delhi Capitals were brought down to earth by a rampant Mumbai Indians on Thursday. The loss left Delhi Capitals third in the table, joint on 10 points with Kings XI Punjab, their next opponents in Saturday's night game. Delhi Capitals will be hoping to return to winning ways but their record this season at the Feroz Shah Kotla doesn't bode well for the hosts. Delhi have played four matches at home in IPL 2019, winning just one -- a Super Over victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi's four other wins this season have been away from home and that would be something Kings XI Punjab would be hoping to take advantage of. But Kings XI Punjab themselves have been shaky travellers. Away from the home comforts of Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, KXIP have won just one match, losing three on the road.

When is the DC vs KXIP IPL 2019 match?

The DC vs KXIP IPL 2019 match will be played on April 20, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the DC vs KXIP IPL 2019 match be played?

The DC vs KXIP IPL 2019 will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

What time does the DC vs KXIP IPL 2019 match begin?

The DC vs KXIP IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs KXIP IPL 2019 match?

The DC vs KXIP IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the DC vs KXIP IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the DC vs KXIP IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)