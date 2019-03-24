 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019: David Warner Makes Explosive Comeback To IPL, Sets Twitter On Fire

Updated: 24 March 2019 18:46 IST

David Warner gave SunRisers Hyderabad a confident start and helped them post 181 for three in their allotted 20 overs.

IPL 2019: David Warner Makes Explosive Comeback To IPL, Sets Twitter On Fire
David Warner smashed 85 runs off 53 balls for SunRisers Hyderabad. © Twitter

David Warner made a dream-like comeback to the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he smashed 85 runs off 53 balls, including nine boundaries and three sixes, in the second match of the IPL 2019 between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Sunday. The Australian batsman was making his return to the IPL after missing the entire 2018 season due to a 12-month-long ban for his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in a Test match against South Africa in March last year.

David Warner was straightaway brought into the SunRisers' playing XI as they took the field after Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl at their home ground.

Warner gave the orange outfit a confident start and helped them post 181 for three in their allotted 20 overs.

Warner's heroics set twitter on fire as many fans and former cricketers lauded his remarkable return.

"Warner is BACK," former England captain Michael Vaughan said on Twitter.

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra joined in saying: "Warner didn't go anywhere...right?? Warner has issued a strong warning."

Fomer India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said he was "thrilled" to watch such a "class act" by Warner.

"Absolutely not surprised by Warner's immediate return to form. He is simply put... just a class act...Really thrilled for him," he tweeted.

SunRisers Hyderabad, who won the IPL in 2016, are being led by fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar in their first match of IPL 2019.

Comments
Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner IPL 2019 Cricket Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 2
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • David Warner smashed 85 runs on IPL return
  • He scored nine boundaries and three sixes in his 53-ball knock
  • SRH posted 181 for three in their allotted 20 overs
Related Articles
IPL 2019: David Warner Returns To IPL After Missing 2018 Season Due To Ban
IPL 2019: David Warner Returns To IPL After Missing 2018 Season Due To Ban
IPL 2019: Kane Williamson Doubtful For Kolkata Knight Riders Tie, David Warner Skips Training
IPL 2019: Kane Williamson Doubtful For Kolkata Knight Riders Tie, David Warner Skips Training
VVS Laxman Says David Warner "Raring To Go" For SunRisers Hyderabad, Cites IPL 2019 Practice Match
VVS Laxman Says David Warner "Raring To Go" For SunRisers Hyderabad, Cites IPL 2019 Practice Match
Cameron Bancroft Appointed Durham Captain Three Months After End Of Ball-Tampering Ban
Cameron Bancroft Appointed Durham Captain Three Months After End Of Ball-Tampering Ban
Team Profile, SunRisers Hyderabad: Hyderabad Outfit Keen To Shine Again Like 2016
Team Profile, SunRisers Hyderabad: Hyderabad Outfit Keen To Shine Again Like 2016
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 19 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.