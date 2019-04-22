 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow Will Be Missed By SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson

Updated: 22 April 2019 16:12 IST

David Warner is IPL 2019's highest run-getter and has scored 517 runs in 9 matches.

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow Will Be Missed By SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have put together 733 runs in the ongoing IPL. © BCCI/IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson has heaped praise on the opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. The left-right hand combination of Warner and Bairstow has scored the bulk of runs for SRH. They stitched together a 131-run stand for the 1st wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday which SRH won by 9 wickets. While Bairstow notched up his 2nd IPL half-century scoring an unbeaten 80, Warner scored 67. The Australian is the highest run-getter so far (Orange cap holder) in IPL 2019 with 517 runs in 9 matches at an average of 73.85.

Bairstow has scored 445 runs in 9 matches at an average of 63.57 and is the second highest run-getter at present. Warner and Bairstow have put together 733 runs in the ongoing IPL.

After the game, SRH skipper Kane Williamson praised the duo and termed them as world-class players. "They (Bairstow and Warner) are going to be big losses. They are world class players and they will be missed at the back end."

Bairstow would be leaving SRH after Tuesday's game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to attend England's World Cup camp. Warner will also be leaving for Australia in the later stage of the IPL 2019.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : David Warner Jonny Bairstow Kane Williamson Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • SunRisers Hyderabad defeated KKR by 9 wickets on Sunday
  • Jonny Bairstow has scored 445 runs in 9 matches at an average of 63.57
  • Bairstow would be leaving SRH after Tuesday's game against CSK
Related Articles
IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL Highlights, SRH vs CSK IPL Score: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner Hit Fifties As SunRisers Hyderabad Thrash Chennai Super Kings
IPL Highlights, SRH vs CSK IPL Score: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner Hit Fifties As SunRisers Hyderabad Thrash Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Virat Kohli Emphasises On Squad Depth As India Retain Test Championship Mace
Virat Kohli Emphasises On Squad Depth As India Retain Test Championship Mace
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Aim To Register First Points, Face Upbeat SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Aim To Register First Points, Face Upbeat SunRisers Hyderabad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.