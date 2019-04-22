 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Dale Steyn Savagely Trolls Ravichandran Ashwin On 'Mankad' Controversy

Updated: 22 April 2019 13:54 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin 'mankading' Jos Buttler has become the talk of IPL 2019.

Dale Steyn Savagely Trolls Ravichandran Ashwin On
Dale Steyn is the latest cricketer to troll Ravichandran Ashwin on the 'mankad' controversy. © BCCI/IPL

Ravichandran Ashwin's stance on 'mankad' has made him sort of a torch-bearer for this mode of running out the batsman at the non-striker's end. While he has received a lot of flak from all quarters, Ashwin has stuck to his guns that 'mankading' is not against the spirit of the game. Ashwin, though, continues to be trolled whether it be Shikhar Dhawan doing a bizarre dance to counter the off-spinner's 'mankad' threat or cricketers taking to Twitter to troll the Kings XI Punjab captain. Dale Steyn is the latest cricketer, who took to the social media platform and trolled Ashwin on the 'mankad' controversy.

Replying to a tweet that said "how good will it be to have jofra archer , Jasprit Bumrah , Kagiso Rabada , Imran Tahir and R Ashwin as your bowling attack in an ipl team", Dale Steyn decided to have some fun at Ashwin's expense.

Fans on Twitter were left in splits and came up with hilarious reactions to Steyn's tweet.

On Saturday night, Ashwin threatened to 'mankad' Shikhar Dhawan during the DC vs KXIP IPL 2019 match at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

The incident took place in the 13th over of Delhi Capitals' chase. To be fair to Shikhar Dhawan, the left-hander was well inside the crease when Ashwin abruptly stopped in his run-up and made a small-action as if to 'mankad' Dhawan.

The Delhi Capitals opener was having none of it and bent down on one knee to display his annoyance. A visibly irritated Dhawan then mocked Ashwin as he ran up to deliver the next ball by doing a bizarre dance.

Here is a clip of the entire incident:

Besides mocking Ashwin, Dhawan played a crucial role with the bat in Delhi Capitals' chase against Kings XI Punjab.

The Indian opener scored 56 off 41 balls that included a 92-run second-wicket partnership with skipper Shreyas Iyer, who anchored the innings with an unbeaten 58 off 49 balls.

Comments
Topics : Kings XI Punjab South Africa Cricket Team Royal Challengers Bangalore Dale Steyn Ravichandran Ashwin IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dale Steyn takes a sly dig at Ashwin over 'mankad' controversy
  • Ashwin 'mankading' Jos Buttler has become the talk of IPL 2019
  • Ashwin has maintained he has no regrets over 'mankading' Jos Buttler
Related Articles
RCB vs CSK: Ashish Nehra
RCB vs CSK: Ashish Nehra's Reaction To Dale Steyn's Ferocious Yorker Is Not To Be Missed - Watch
South Africa Announce World Cup Squad; Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn Picked In Bid To Win Maiden Title
South Africa Announce World Cup Squad; Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn Picked In Bid To Win Maiden Title
RCB Rope In Dale Steyn As Nathan Coulter-Nile
RCB Rope In Dale Steyn As Nathan Coulter-Nile's Replacement
RCB Add Fuel To Dale Steyn Rumours With Cryptic Tweet
RCB Add Fuel To Dale Steyn Rumours With Cryptic Tweet
Dale Steyn Flaunts India Visa, Twitter Afire With RCB Speculations
Dale Steyn Flaunts India Visa, Twitter Afire With RCB Speculations
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.