 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Dale Steyn Ruled Out Of IPL 2019 Due To Shoulder Inflammation

Updated: 25 April 2019 16:32 IST

Dale Steyn was called up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to bolster their bowling after losing the first six matches of IPL 2019.

Dale Steyn Ruled Out Of IPL 2019 Due To Shoulder Inflammation
Dale Steyn played two matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2019. © BCCI/IPL

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 due to an inflammatory shoulder. Steyn was brought in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 12 to replace Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile, who dropped out due to a stiff back. Steyn played two matches for the RCB, against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 19 and against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 21

"Dale Steyn has been prescribed with ample rest due to inflammation in his shoulder. On account of the state of his health, Dale will not be available to take part further in the ongoing season of IPL," said an official statement from Sanjeev Churiwala, the chairman of RCB.

Steyn's call-up marked his comeback to RCB after eight years, as he represented them from 2008 till 2010, scalping 27 wickets in 28 matches with an economy rate of 6.79.

His immediate presence in the RCB line-up invigorated them, as his performances proved to be instrumental in RCB winning both the matches that he was part of, against KKR and CSK.

At the present moment, RCB are placed seventh in the IPL standings. They have won four out of their last five pictures, the most recent one being against the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), which RCB won by 17 runs.

Their next match is against the second-placed Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla on April 28.

(With ANI inputs)

Comments
Topics : Dale Steyn Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dale Steyn came in as replacement to Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile
  • He played two matches for the Virat Kohli-led side
  • Steyn made a comeback to RCB after eight years
Related Articles
Dale Steyn Savagely Trolls Ravichandran Ashwin On
Dale Steyn Savagely Trolls Ravichandran Ashwin On 'Mankad' Controversy
RCB vs CSK: Ashish Nehra
RCB vs CSK: Ashish Nehra's Reaction To Dale Steyn's Ferocious Yorker Is Not To Be Missed - Watch
South Africa Announce World Cup Squad; Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn Picked In Bid To Win Maiden Title
South Africa Announce World Cup Squad; Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn Picked In Bid To Win Maiden Title
RCB Rope In Dale Steyn As Nathan Coulter-Nile
RCB Rope In Dale Steyn As Nathan Coulter-Nile's Replacement
RCB Add Fuel To Dale Steyn Rumours With Cryptic Tweet
RCB Add Fuel To Dale Steyn Rumours With Cryptic Tweet
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.