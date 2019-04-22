 
IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 22 April 2019 16:49 IST

SunRisers Hyderabad have regained a bit of momentum with two wins in their last two games.

SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets in their previous match. © BCCI/IPL

Table toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) witnessed back-to-back losses for the first time in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 and would want to put their journey back on track with a win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) when the two sides meet in Chennai on Tuesday. SRH have regained a bit of momentum with two wins in their last two games, after their lacklustre performance in recent weeks which saw them lose three on the trot, and would want to solidify their place in top-four. The biggest worry for both teams is that their batting units have not performed collectively. For CSK it is their top order which hasn't performed while SRH have been marred by their middle order. For CSK last season's hero Shane Watson (147 runs), Ambati Rayudu (192) and Suresh Raina (207) haven't lived up to expectations. The pressure has been entirely on Dhoni, who leads the charts with 314 runs and the batting unit needs to step up.

When is the CSK vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be played on April 23, 2019 (Tuesday).

Where will the CSK vs SRH IPL 2019 match be played?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time does the CSK vs SRH IPL 2019 match begin?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the CSK vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the CSK vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Highlights
  • Chennai Super Kings have lost their last two matches in IPL 2019
  • SunRisers Hyderabad have won two back-to-back matches
  • CSK host SRH in Chennai on Tuesday
