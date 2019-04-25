Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be looking to seal their spot within the top two places in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 Points Table to get an additional chance to make it to the IPL final when they host third-placed Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. CSK, having virtually qualified for the playoffs with eight wins from 11 games and 16 points in their kitty, have won all five matches they have played at the Chepauk. MI are placed third with 12 points and are yet to consolidate their position in the top four and need at least two more wins to seal a playoff berth. The Rohit Sharma -led side, however, had outclassed the yellow brigade by 37 runs when they last faced off in Mumbai. The sides have faced each other in 27 matches in IPL history and Mumbai have won 15 of those games, while Chennai have managed to win the remaining 12.

When is the CSK vs MI IPL 2019 match?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2019 match will be played on April 26, 2019 (Friday).

Where will the CSK vs MI IPL 2019 match be played?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2019 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time does the CSK vs MI IPL 2019 match begin?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs MI IPL 2019 match?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the CSK vs MI IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the CSK vs MI IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)