The leadership styles of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin will be in focus when the two teams lock horns for the 18th match of IPL 2019 at the Chepauk on Saturday. Dhoni's ability to stay calm versus Ashwin's out-of-the-box decisions will make for an interesting contest. CSK enjoy an 11-8 advantage over KXIP in the head-to-head record. Both teams currently have six points from four matches and a win on Saturday will propel them to the top of the table. Defending champions CSK suffered their first defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in their last match after three straight wins, and they would hoping to get back to winning ways as they return to their den. The spin-heavy CSK will now be up against KXIP, which also have quality spinners in their line-up, with Ashwin himself at the forefront, apart from Mujeeb ur Rahman, leggie M Ashwin and mystery bowler CV Varun. The home team's bowlers will be wary of Chris Gayle's power-hitting provided he plays after missing the game against Delhi Capitals on April 1.

When is the CSK vs KXIP IPL 2019 match?

The CSK vs KXIP IPL 2019 match will be played on April 6, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the CSK vs KXIP IPL 2019 match be played?

The CSK vs KXIP IPL 2019 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time does the CSK vs KXIP IPL 2019 match begin?

The CSK vs KXIP IPL 2019 match will begin at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs KXIP IPL 2019 match?

The CSK vs KXIP IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the CSK vs KXIP IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the CSK vs KXIP IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

