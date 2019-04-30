Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 playoffs. However, a clash of them at the fag end of the tournament promises plenty of fireworks. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday to top the points table and book themselves a playoffs berth. CSK, on the other hand, had qualified for the playoffs earlier but suffered a defeat to Mumbai Indians after that and their net run-rate slipped into negative. On Wednesday, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will face off in a battle for the top position at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. With just two games left in the league stage, CSK will look to roar back with victories to seal a spot in the top two and get the home comfort in Qualifier 1. Without MS Dhoni , CSK's batting collapsed against MI and they lost the game by 46 runs to surrender their position at the top of the points table to Delhi.

When is the CSK vs DC IPL 2019 match?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2019 match will be played on May 1, 2019 (Wednesday).

Where will the CSK vs DC IPL 2019 match be played?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2019 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time does the CSK vs DC IPL 2019 match begin?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs DC IPL 2019 match?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the CSK vs DC IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the CSK vs DC IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)