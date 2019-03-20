 
Watch: Imran Tahir Sends A Message In Tamil For Chennai Super Kings Fans

Updated: 20 March 2019 18:15 IST
Imran Tahir reached out to CSK fans with a message in Tamil before joining the squad for IPL 2019.

Imran Tahir found a different way to enthral CSK fans. © AFP

Chennai Super Kings and South African spinner Imran Tahir often pulls off elongated celebrations after taking wickets to enthral his fans. The veteran had a different idea to reach out to his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. Tahir took to Twitter to post a video in which he said, "To my brothers and sisters in Chennai, put the whistle". The South African's message was in response to Chennai Super Kings' famous "whistle podu" anthem.

The video was topped with a message in Tamil in English script, which said, "Yen iniya udan pirapugaley nalama? Ungal anaivaraiyum sandikka avaludan varum ungal sagotharan.adichu thookalama".

The message in Tamil translates into, "Are you guys doing fine? Waiting eagerly to meet you guys. From your good friend."

Check out the entire video here:

It was not the first time that Tahir wrote a message in Tamil. He often puts up posts on Twitter for the Chennai Super Kings fans.

Tahir has featured in five IPL seasons, picking 53 wickets at a bowling average of 22.26. He has however leaked runs in the lucrative T20 tournament at an economy rate of 8.42.

He will retire from One-day Internationals (ODIs) after the World Cup 2019. However, the leg-spinner will be available to be picked up for the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

The 39-year-old made his ODI debut against the Windies in Delhi, 2011. He then went on to play 98 matches for his national team, scalping 162 wickets at an average of 24.21.

Tahir also has 38 T20I and 20 Test appearances, claiming 62 and 57 wickets respectively.

Topics : Chennai Super Kings Imran Tahir IPL 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Imran Tahir reached out to CSK fans with a message in Tamil
  • The 39-year-old made his ODI debut against the Windies
  • Tahir also has 38 T20I and 20 Test appearances
