Ashoke Dinda has had a long and fruitful career with his most impressive performances coming in the domestic circuit, especially the Ranji Trophy while playing for Bengal. The right-arm pacer has also played nearly 80 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and boasts a decent return. However, his last outing in the T20 tournament wasn't the best and that has seems to have left a lasting impression on many fans. So much so that whenever a bowler has leaked runs in IPL 2019 , he has been compared to the Bengal pacer with the term "Dinda Academy" cropping up many a times.

Inexplicably, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) too made a mention of "Dinda Academy" after Umesh Yadav took three wickets against Kings XI Punjab. RCB's tweet was in response to those fans who had trolled Umesh Yadav after he nearly failed to defend 26 runs off the final over in the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match on April 21.

And while RCB took down their tweet after coming under-fire from fans, Ashoke Dinda was not in a forgiving mood and took to Instagram to pen a stinging reply for all his "haters".

"Haters, helping you get you statistics right. Stop and stare well your opinion is not my reality. So shut your hating selves and keep me out of your mouth," wrote Dinda.

Ashoke Dinda also attached pictures of his domestic career stats to further drive home his point.

Despite the tweet being deleted, RCB's earlier post started doing the rounds thanks to the screenshots taken by fans. The IPL franchise's twitter handle tweeted again this time giving the reason for taking down their previous tweet saying it "was in bad taste".

For those who missed it.... pic.twitter.com/P5ESNhLKLP — CHOWKIDAR SANKET (@gavade_sanket) April 24, 2019

As some of you pointed out, the previous version of this tweet was in bad taste.



However, for all of you who have relentlessly trolled this lad, he said #challengeAccepted and bowled his heart out! 4-0-36-3, 15 off his last two overs & 2 wickets in those! #PlayBold #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/sLDnLRtlcf — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 24, 2019

Ashoke Dinda has played 115 first-class matches, taking 417 wickets at an average of 28.35 and an economy rate of 3.10.

Dinda has also played 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for the Indian cricket team.

In 13 ODIs, Dinda has taken 12 wickets at a strike-rate of 49.5 and an economy rate of 6.18 while in T20Is, the fast bowler has 17 scalps in just 9 games at a brilliant strike-rate of 10.5.

In 78 IPL matches, Ashoke Dinda has 69 wickets at an economy rate of 8.2 and a strike-rate of 21.97.