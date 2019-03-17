 
IPL Is As Good As International Cricket, Feels Ashish Nehra

Updated: 17 March 2019 15:51 IST

Ashish Nehra believes the upcoming 12th season of the IPL will help Indian cricketers prepare for the ICC World Cup 2019, starting on March 23.

The 39-year-old Ashish Nehra is Royal Challengers Bangalore's bowling coach. © AFP

Ashish Nehra, former India pacer and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowling coach, believes the upcoming 12th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will help Indian cricketers prepare for the ICC World Cup 2019, starting on March 23. He added that the more one plays, the better one gets. "IPL is a pressure tournament, it is as good as international cricket, that's why everybody wants to play," Ashish Nehra told reporters. Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, RCB will start their IPL 2019 campaign against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

"So you are going to the World Cup through that pressure. If somebody tells Virat Kohli not to play the IPL, and come fresh for the World Cup, I don't think that's right," Nehra said.

"There's a three-week gap between the IPL final (middle of May) and India's first game (June 5)," the 39-year-old added.

India will take on South Africa at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on June 5 to start their campaign at the World Cup 2019.

"If you're not injured, three weeks is enough time. If someone tells me, 'You bowl in the IPL final today and then for the next three weeks you don't bowl, and then bowl straight away against South Africa' -- I would not like to do that," Nehra pointed.

"Active rest is very important. If I'm a bowler, I keep bowling yorkers or good length balls in the IPL, I do the same thing in the World Cup

"If I'm sitting at home, I've not played cricket for a while and think I'm going to deliver in the World Cup, it's wrong," the RCB bowling concluded.

(With IANS inputs)

